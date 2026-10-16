Ryan Day Gets Major Recruiting Boost as 2027 Linebacker Flips Commitment to Ohio State

Ohio State went almost three months without a single new commitment in its 2027 class. The last one came on July 18, when four-star defensive lineman Karlos May pledged, and the Buckeyes had already turned most of their attention to 2028. Then they hosted a handful of recruits for the Maryland game, and one visit changed that quiet stretch.

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The visitor was James Conrad, a three-star linebacker from Cleveland St. Ignatius who had been committed to Buffalo since June 14. He picked up an offer after that weekend in Columbus, and within days he flipped to the Buckeyes, becoming commit No. 20 in the class. Linebackers coach James Laurinaitis was the lead recruiter.

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“BREAKING: Class of 2027 LB James Conrad has flipped his Commitment from Buffalo to Ohio State, he tells me for @Rivals. The 6’3 225 LB from Cleveland, OH had been committed to the Bulls since June. ‘Best in Ohio, stay in Ohio,’” reporter Hayes Fawcett posted on X on October 15.

Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 225 pounds, Conrad brings size to Ohio State’s linebacker group. His senior-season production has also helped him draw attention late in the recruiting cycle. According to On3, he recorded 15 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks this fall.

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Conrad also showed promise during his junior season at St. Ignatius, finishing with 23 total tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks. Away from football, he competes in track and field, with personal-best marks of 49 feet, 6.5 inches in the shot put and 209 feet, 1 inch in the discus, according to Lettermen Row’s recruiting coverage.

The 247Sports Composite ranks Conrad No. 992 nationally, No. 84 among linebackers and No. 37 in Ohio. He is the third linebacker in the Buckeyes’ 2027 class, joining four-star prospects Prince Goldsby and Quinton Cypher.

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Conrad may need time to work his way into Ohio State’s defensive rotation. With competition already in place, special teams could offer an early route to playing time while he continues developing. His commitment gives the staff another prospect to work with rather than an immediate guarantee of a major role.

Conrad has spoken positively about the relationship he built with Laurinaitis. The opportunity to learn from a coach he trusts was an important part of his decision.

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“Been building a great relationship with Coach Laurinaitis and I think he’s like the mastermind of coaching linebackers,” Conrad told On3. “I believe he’ll bring out my best qualities on the field.”

Representing his home state was another reason Ohio State appealed to him. Conrad can move away for college while remaining connected to the place where he grew up.

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“I think it’s such a blessing that I get to represent my own state,” Conrad said, according to On3. “I get to move on from home but I’m still connected to my roots here in Ohio.”

On3 also reported that Conrad had attracted interest from Michigan during the fall. However, after visiting Ohio State and receiving an offer, he chose to continue his football career with the Buckeyes.

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Ohio State’s 2027 Recruiting Class Remains on Track

The Rivals Industry Rankings cited by On3 place the Buckeyes at No. 6 nationally and No. 2 in the Big Ten.

The group includes five-star wide receiver Jamier Brown and highly rated recruit DJ Jacobs, who was ranked the top recruit in the country by 247Sports earlier this year. Ohio State has also made an early push in the 2028 cycle, with that class currently holding the No. 1 spot in the cited national rankings.

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The Buckeyes could still pursue additional players before the December signing period. Recent recruiting coverage has identified running back as a position to watch, with Wisconsin commit Kingston Allen and three-star prospects Jordan Hall and Tranard Roberts among the names mentioned. They also offered in-state defensive end Damion King, an Appalachian State commit with 10.5 sacks through eight games.

Looking ahead, the Maryland weekend left good impressions on 2029 lineman Landon Ghea and 2028 cornerback Keaton Fields.

Conrad’s flip gives Day and his staff another in-state player to develop as they bring the 2027 class closer to completion. His path to a regular defensive role may take time, but his commitment adds depth and reflects the staff’s continued interest in recruiting talent from Ohio.