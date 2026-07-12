Ryan Day Gets Major Update From OSU QB Commit Amid Big Ten Rival’s Intense Pursuit

Ryan Day and Ohio State moved early to secure their QB for the 2027 class. In December 2024, 4-star QB Brady Edmunds committed to the Buckeyes, and for over a year, it looked like a sealed deal. But the cracks began to appear when Ohio State started chasing another QB for the class.

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At the same time, UCLA ramped up its efforts to get the hometown talent. For almost a month, there has been uncertainty around Edmunds’ status. But now, he is nearing a decision on his final collegiate destination, according to Rivals.

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The Huntington Beach standout took official visits to both schools in the last month. After taking the June 5 OV to UCLA, the QB made a return trip to Columbus in less than two weeks. Both schools’ efforts left the 2027 prospect impressed. But he isn’t in a hurry to pledge, as Edmunds wants to find the right fit for him.

A few days ago, Edmunds told Rivals that he took some time to reach his decision because he wanted to get a little distance from the post-visit high. Edmunds is expected to announce his final decision within a couple of weeks, per Rivals‘ Greg Biggins.

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Where do both programs stand? Ryan Day has maintained Edmunds’ commitment for over 18 months now. For a majority of that time, it was a hard commitment. The Ohio State staff built a strong relationship with the QB, and that may play a key role in his final decision. However, Bob Chesney and the Bruins have two things going for them.

The first is the allure of playing next to your home. The Bruins play in close proximity to where Edmunds grew up. That means his family will have a better chance to see him take a leap in college football.

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Moreover, Edmunds will also get playing time at UCLA, something that Ryan Day can’t guarantee the QB. The Buckeyes have a crowded QB room, and if Julian Sayin declares for the pros in 2027, Tavien St. Clair is waiting for his chance to start for the program. That means Edmunds may have to sit for at least a year or two.

On the other hand, Nico Iamaleave looks to move on after the 2026 season. Chesney will be without a guaranteed starter for the 2027 season, giving Edmunds a fair chance to make a claim to be the QB1.

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“I’m still trying to sort everything out,” said Edmunds. “I’m going to be sitting down with my agent next week to lay everything out. I should have a final decision soon after that.”

Does OSU have any chance?

If Brady Edmunds leaves Ohio State, Ryan Day will have to act quickly to get a QB for the 2027 class. The Buckeyes tried their hand with five-star Nebraska commit Trae Taylor, but he isn’t budging from the Huskers. That means they can’t afford to lose Edmunds at this point. What can help the program in retaining the QB’s commitment is his desire to learn under OC Arthur Smith.

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“Everybody preaches that Ohio State is going to get you to the NFL,” said Edmunds in an interview with Andrew Gillis. “Well, now you’ve got dudes that just came out of coaching in the NFL. So not only guys that can get you there, but you’ve got dudes that were just there, so you’re getting taught that kind of level of football knowledge and being held to that level as an 18, 19, 20-year-old before you’re in the NFL. It’s a huge addition.”

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OSU’s QB development stood out to Edmunds. But UCLA is desperate to flip Edmunds’ commitment, as their 2027 class is still empty at QB.