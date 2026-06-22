Ryan Day Gets Much-Needed Recruiting Boost From Brady Edmunds Amid UCLA’s Advances

Ryan Day has spent much of this recruiting When Ohio State felt disconnected, UCLA pushed hard to flip longtime Buckeye QB commit Brady Edmunds. The Bruins under Bob Chesney exceeded his expectations during his visit and it looked like he would choose his hometown over Ryan Day’s program. He did mention that he’s going to let the OSU official visit over the weekend factor in his decision. Now, after that anticipated visit, he left with the clarity he was looking for.

Per 247Sports, Brady Edmunds is satisfied with the treatment he received during his Ohio State OV. He admitted the Buckeyes helped ease many of the concerns that had surfaced during his recruitment.

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“Things at Ohio State went really well and I thought it was really good to get back on the same page,” he said.

That’s a big relief for Ryan Day because UCLA had momentum. The Huntington Beach, CA, standout visited Westwood earlier this month and came away quite impressed. The Bruins made him feel like a priority and presented a vision for his future that he bought into. The flip felt even more realistic given it’s a hometown opportunity.

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When the dust settled this weekend, Ohio State reminded him why he committed in the first place. And now, a decision seems to be approaching.

“I should know in the next two, three weeks,” he said following his latest visit.

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Brady Edmunds has been committed to Ryan Day since December 2024. But loyalty can waver when there’s disconnection. After all, recruits now want to look out for themselves too.

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“I think at this point in recruiting and in college football, it’s a whole different game,” he said before his OV. “So you got to look out for yourself in a sense and that’s kind of what I’m doing. At the end of the day, it’s a business.”

While his comment might raise eyebrows, he’s merely stating the truth out loud. Ohio State’s pursuit of additional QBs in the 2027 class raised questions. But Brady Edmunds has repeatedly said he has no issue with the Buckeyes taking a second QB. What he wanted was reassurance that he remained a priority.

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“I just want to make sure we’re on the same page with everything and how we go about this correctly,” he added. “Just making sure everything’s good and so I can make the best decision at the end of the day.”

The purpose of the visit is relationship maintenance. And based on his latest comments, Ohio State accomplished what it needed to. But if Ryan Day regained momentum, it’s because UCLA forced the issue.

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UCLA won’t be going away anytime soon

Since arriving at UCLA, Bob Chesney instantly became one of college football’s most relentless recruiters. While the Bruins’ 2026 class hasn’t generated national headlines, their 2027 group is already ranked among the nation’s best (10th per 247Sports) and loaded with seven blue-chip talents. They still have to find a QB and that’s why Brady Edmunds became such a major target for whom they rolled out the red carpet.

According to Brady Edmunds, virtually every member of UCLA’s staff spent meaningful time with him and his family during his personalized visit.

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“It definitely felt like I was valued a lot there,” he said. “They made it clear. They showed me their plan for me and it’s a very intriguing plan.”

UCLA even had former QB and Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman with local roots sending a video message to Brady Edmunds during the visit. Still, despite the Bruins’ advances, Ohio State seems to have stabilized the situation at the perfect time. After all, the QB said the Buckeyes remain “where I want to be as of now.” That’s why the impression this visit made matters because Ryan Day may have just prevented the loss of an elite QB.