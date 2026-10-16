Ryan Day Gets Positive Injury Update for Indiana Game

Ohio State blew a 20-point lead in its embarrassing 24-23 loss to Texas, and Ryan Day can hardly afford another collapse. Now, the Buckeyes are walking into Indiana’s territory against a team riding a 22-game winning streak that hasn’t lost at Memorial Stadium under Curt Cignetti. The Hoosiers already embarrassed Ohio State with a 13-10 win in last season’s Big Ten title game. And with revenge on the line, Day’s latest injury update brings some much-needed relief, though the Buckeyes are far from full strength.

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“Ohio State’s second injury report doesn’t include Isaiah West, Khary Wilder or Deontae Armstrong, suggesting they’re good to go after being questionable yesterday,” Stefan Krajisnik of cleveland.com reported on X. “Ohio State will be without Austin Siereveld and, perhaps more surprisingly, Ja’Kobi Jackson against Indiana.”

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Ohio State’s latest injury report ahead of the Indiana game includes:

Out (6 players):

Jaxon Powell (OL)

Austin Siereveld (OL)

Ja’Kobi Jackson (RB)

Leroy Roker III (S)

Khmari Bing (S)

Amari Valerio-Hudson (WR)

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Questionable (2 players):

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Brock Boyd (WR)

Anthony Rogers (RB)

Expected to return after missing Maryland (5 starters):

Brandon Inniss (WR)

Devin McCuin (WR)

Christian Alliegro (LB)

Jay Timmons (Nickel)

Phillip Daniels (OT)

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Additionally, Isaiah West (RB), Khary Wilder (DE) and Deontae Armstrong (OT) were removed from Thursday’s questionable list, giving Ryan Day more options against Indiana.

However, offensive line leader Austin Siereveld remains out after missing Maryland due to a non-football illness. Day had described his status as day-to-day. Running back Ja’Kobi Jackson is also sidelined after suffering a fourth-quarter foot injury against Maryland, where he rushed for 76 yards on 14 carries. He was seen walking with a heavy limp afterward and is expected to miss multiple games.

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Losing both is a blow for Ohio State. Siereveld started at right guard before moving to tackle when Daniels went down against Texas. Jackson has given the Buckeyes another reliable option in the run game, rushing for 354 yards and six touchdowns on 59 carries while averaging 6.0 yards per attempt. His absence will be felt against an Indiana defense allowing just 75 rushing yards per game with 20 sacks already recorded. The Hoosiers also sacked Julian Sayin five times in last December’s Big Ten title game.

Daniels is expected to return at right tackle after missing four games, allowing Gabe VanSickle to move back to right guard after filling in at tackle against Maryland. Ian Moore has started every game at left tackle. In the backfield, Bo Jackson will reclaim the starting role. He has 460 yards on 89 carries and ran for 107 yards on 23 attempts against Maryland, his first 100-yard game of the year. West, who has 80 yards on 22 carries this season, and Legend Bey, with 50 yards on 12 attempts, could see increased workloads.

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“Will we be 100% healthy? Probably not,” Day said, according to Dan Hope on X. Earlier in the week, Day sounded optimistic about Daniels’ return and indicated that Siereveld would have played tackle if available. Despite the reinforcements, the Buckeyes remain without their offensive line leader and one of their most productive running backs. Roker, who last played against Iowa on October 3, will miss his second consecutive game, while Boyd, who has six catches for 110 yards, remains questionable alongside Rogers.

Indiana, meanwhile, enters the matchup with considerably fewer injury concerns. The Hoosiers listed only running back Khobie Martin as doubtful and tight end Andrew Barker as questionable on Wednesday’s availability report. Martin has yet to play this season, while Barker missed last week’s Nebraska game.

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Ohio State is still favored by 3.5 points on the road, but protecting Sayin remains a major concern against Indiana’s defensive front. Daniels’ return should provide stability, though he may need time to get back up to speed after his extended absence.

Ryan Day Faces Tough Test Against Indiana’s Defense

Day has spoken about Indiana’s defensive line all week, recognizing the challenge awaiting an offensive line that has undergone repeated changes through six games.

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“They do an excellent job up front on defense,” Day said. “Their defensive line is one of the biggest challenges we’ll have all season.”

Stephen Daley and Tobi Osunsanmi lead an Indiana defensive front capable of generating pressure without blitzing. With Siereveld unavailable, Daniels and VanSickle will have to establish stability on the right side immediately. If Indiana consistently gets through the line, Ohio State risks another frustrating offensive performance against the team that beat it in last season’s Big Ten title game.