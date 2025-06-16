Ryan Day Gets Strong OSU Message From Elite Defensive Target Amid Mounting Pressure on 5-Star QB

Ryan Day’s OSU is off to a strong start on the 2026 recruiting trail, now holding the No. 3 class nationwide with 15 commits. This weekend, however, the Buckeyes are hosting even more top-tier talent as they look to add the final touches to their impressive class. On campus is a key 4-star linebacker, a long-time target who is also considering Penn State and Alabama. With his decision coming on June 19th, can the Buckeyes make their final pitch truly unforgettable?

Well, the Buckeyes are making their move for none other than Cincere Johnson—a 6’3″, 240-pound edge. Though listed as an edge, he’s the kind of hybrid linebacker who can fly off the line and disrupt plays in a flash. So, Matt Patricia sees his potential as a game-changing pass rusher, and that vision could be key. With Larry Johnson turning up the heat on the trail lately, landing this 4-star on defense would be a major win for the Silver Bullets. And with his official visit now in the books, Ryan Day’s OSU made sure Cincere Johnson felt the full weight of their pitch—on and off the field.

This weekend, 4-star LB Cincere Johnson wrapped up his final visit to Columbus—and it was more than just a routine trip. It was his ninth time on campus, but this one had a different vibe. The spotlight was on family.

On June 16, OSU insider Mick Walker shared that Johnson’s loved ones got their last look at the Buckeyes before his big decision. And the verdict? “They loved it,” Johnson said to Lettermen Row. “So that plays a big role there. Their biggest thing was just being able to feel the brotherhood and the camaraderie.” That connection might just tip the scales in OSU’s favor.

But this trip wasn’t just about football; it was about finding a second home. “My family’s biggest thing is their son is going to a place and wanting him to feel at home. And they felt that, that’s what they told me this weekend. So just the living situation, the school aspect and the community, obviously,” shared Johnson.

The No. 70 overall recruit, according to On3, found that same comfort level in Columbus. “Yes, sir,” he said. “I’ve been down there plenty of times. It was good being able to connect with everybody all weekend and just pick their brain. It was a good time.” So, the Buckeyes may have just made their strongest case yet. And Cincere Johnson’s final visit to OSU checked all the right boxes—not just for him, but for his family, too.

The battle for Cincere Johnson is heating up, with OSU, PSU, and Bama all still in the hunt. But “Ohio State is in the race right now, all three,” said Johnson. “And Ohio State is obviously somewhere that I’ve been recruited since 12-13. So they’re neck and neck in the front.” And the Buckeyes still lead the way in the On3 RPM, but the Tide and Nittany Lions have made things interesting. Now, decision day is coming—and it’s going to be tight.

While Johnson is set to make his decision at 12 p.m. EST on Thursday, all eyes in OSU will be watching. Why not? The No. 4 LB in the nation and the No. 2 overall prospect in the state, Johnson is the top uncommitted name left in the Buckeye State for 2026. But amidst this, attention is also turning to the Buckeyes’ 5-star QB target.

Ryan Day and Co.’s standing with their 5-star QB recruit remains uncertain

OSU has stacked talent at QB, landing 5-stars Julian Sayin and Tavien St. Clair in back-to-back cycles. However, both are set to lead the charge in 2025. But the Buckeyes aren’t done yet. Enter Ryder Lyons—the latest 5-star gunslinger on their radar for 2026.

Lyons is getting closer to his decision, and while OSU isn’t the frontrunner, Ryan Day and his staff are still firmly in the race. So, when it comes to QB depth, the Buckeyes are aiming to stay loaded. For now, Oregon and USC are seen as the front-runners for Lyons, the Folsom, California native who might lean toward staying close to home on the West Coast. But don’t count out OSU just yet.

Braulio Perez of Scarlet & Game still sees a window. “Nothing will be over until Ryan Day decides it is,” wrote Perez. “Imagine hypothetically that Lyons doesn’t visit Ohio State this summer, but then the Buckeyes get him on campus for the season-opener vs. Texas. You think he’s not going to have an unreal time watching the best game of opening weekend in an incredible atmosphere at The Shoe? Yeah, he’ll probably have one of the best days of his life.”

Perez didn’t hold back, calling on Ryan Day to make a move and lock in a visit from Lyons. “It will be on Day to try and get something finalized, but with the more time that passes, the more worried OSU fans will be about no QB being on board for ’26,” Perez added. Lyons, standing 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, is ranked the No. 5 QB and No. 19 overall player nationally by 247Sports. Now, it’s on Day to work some magic—because if he pulls this off, it’ll be one impressive rabbit out of the hat.