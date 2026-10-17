Ryan Day Gives Final Message to Ohio State Football Players for Week 7 Indiana Test

Ryan Day has a national championship, an $87.5 million contract and apparently still plenty left to prove. His struggles against Michigan and Indiana continue to haunt him, and another defeat to the Hoosiers won’t exactly help his case. With key players sidelined, the No. 4 Buckeyes (5-1) head to Bloomington to face unbeaten No. 5 Indiana (6-0), which handed them a 13-10 loss in last year’s Big Ten title game. Now, Day has issued his final message ahead of Saturday’s showdown.

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“We all got to be at our best. I think that each week we’ve been growing together as a team and this is a big test for us right here. And so it’s just been about, you know, like you said, one play at a time, being in the moment. You can’t play the game right now. You only can do is prepare, so I think we had a good week of preparation, good day today. We had dinner over at the golf course, we just got in, so we need a good night of prep here, get up early and get after it,” Day said on October 17, according to comments shared by NBC4’s Joe Nugent.

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Day’s message comes with plenty at stake. According to FOX Sports, another defeat to Indiana would make him the first Ohio State coach in 113 years to lose consecutive games to the Hoosiers. His 2-4 record against Michigan has already fueled criticism, while approximately $75 million in remaining guaranteed compensation makes firing him an expensive proposition.

The Buckeyes haven’t exactly been struggling, though. Since blowing a 20-point lead in their 24-23 loss to Texas, they’ve won four straight, including a 31-14 victory over No. 14 Iowa and a 45-16 rout of Maryland. Their first three Big Ten wins have come by an average of 23 points. Yet Curt Cignetti’s Indiana, the defending national champion, remains the team Ohio State must beat to reclaim conference supremacy.

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Indiana also recently rallied from a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit to beat Nebraska 20-17, showing why Day cannot afford to let his players lose concentration.

“You have to stay focused for 60 minutes,” Day said. “You take a play off, and these guys will hurt you. We can’t do that.”

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Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who has been feuding with Day since his removal from FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff, questioned whether the Buckeyes coach could succeed outside Columbus. “Ryan Day would be unsuccessful at any program other than Ohio State,” Portnoy said during Barstool’s Weekend Preview. He also argued that Indiana’s Curt Cignetti is a far better game-day coach, particularly in close fourth-quarter situations.

The frustration extends to some Ohio State supporters. In an October 17 column for Land-Grant Holy Land, Alex Frank argued that the Buckeyes are now looking up at Indiana in the Big Ten, an uncomfortable reversal for a program accustomed to dominating the conference. Ohio State hasn’t won a Big Ten championship since 2020, while Oregon and Indiana have claimed the last two titles. Saturday offers Day an opportunity to challenge that shifting hierarchy.

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The matchup has also captured national attention. According to The Crimson Quarry, Ohio State vs. Indiana received 56.5% of the vote in an SB Nation poll asking fans to choose the weekend’s most entertaining ranked matchup. With Memorial Stadium hosting its first-ever top-five showdown, Day expects a hostile atmosphere, making communication and a silent cadence important for Ohio State’s offense.

The Buckeyes will be without offensive lineman Austin Siereveld and running back Ja’Kobi Jackson. Siereveld is set to miss his second straight game, while Jackson has recorded 354 rushing yards and six touchdowns this season.

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However, running back Isaiah West, defensive end Khary Wilder and offensive lineman Deontae Armstrong were removed from the questionable list and expected to play.

West has recorded 80 rushing yards and one touchdown on 22 carries. His availability gives Ohio State another option behind Bo Jackson, who rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries against Maryland.

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Wide receivers Brandon Inniss and Devin McCuin, cornerback Jay Timmons, linebacker Christian Alliegro and offensive lineman Phillip Daniels are also expected to return, providing depth across the roster.

Day believes Ohio State’s biggest challenge will come against Indiana’s defensive line.

“Everything is going to start up front in this game,” Day said.

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He added, “It’s going to be a huge challenge. They do an excellent job up front on defense. Their defensive line is one of the biggest challenges we’ll have all season.”

Without Siereveld, Ohio State’s offensive line faces additional pressure to protect the quarterback and establish the running game.

Indiana’s Offense Presents Another Test

Indiana quarterback Josh Hoover has impressed Day with his efficiency, while receivers Charlie Becker and Nick Marsh pose threats in the passing game.

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Day praised their route-running and ability to gain yards after the catch. Marsh recorded six receptions for 187 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns against Nebraska, giving Ohio State’s secondary another concern.

Indiana has also been remarkably careful with the football. According to Land-Grant Holy Land, Hoover has yet to throw an interception this season, while the Hoosiers have lost just one fumble through six games. That leaves Ohio State facing an offense that has rarely handed opponents extra possessions.

Day, however, refuses to dwell on last year’s Big Ten Championship defeat.

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“Nothing that happened in the past has anything to do with this weekend,” Day said. “We can learn from the past, so some of those guys that played in that game can learn from all the reasons why we came up short, and that’s good. That’s fine. But the focus has to be on right now, and that’s it.”