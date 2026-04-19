Ryan Day Gives Latest Injury Update on Ohio State Transfer Coming Off Surgery

Ohio State just wrapped up its spring game, despite the rain trying to disrupt it. After opening up The Shoe for the fans, Ryan Day’s team ended on a high note, but one key part of their team, the safety Earl Little Jr., was missing from the game. It was supposed to be his first stint with the Bucks after his transfer from FSU. Now, after the game, Day told the media and fans the real reason behind his absence.

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The former Florida standout recently underwent a minor knee procedure. Instead of letting the lingering issue drag into fall camp, the coaching staff opted for surgery now.

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“He’ll be back here in a few weeks,” Ryan Day said to the media after the spring game. “Just some of these things that this time of year, it’s the right time to get them done so that they can get put behind us as much as we’d love to see them continue to evolve with the defense. He certainly flashed early, but then had a little bit of a setback. We wanted to make sure we took care of that so that he has a full summer.”

Earl Little Jr. has had a unique college career, as Ohio State becomes his third team in five years. He started at Alabama, where he spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons. In 2023, he played in eight games for the SEC champion Crimson Tide during his redshirt freshman year and recorded two tackles.

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He then transferred to Florida State and played there for two seasons. In 2024, he appeared in 12 games in a reserve role, finishing with 15 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack. The next year, in 2025, he stepped into a bigger role and started the first 11 games while appearing in all 12 games.

During the 2025 season, Little led Florida State with 76 tackles, recorded four interceptions for 83 yards, and forced two fumbles. He also added 2.0 tackles for loss and two pass breakups.

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While he was at Alabama, he got a chance to play under Nick Saban. But coming to Ohio State, he did see a major change in the system and was also very excited about how the team was developing him.

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“Literally with everything you’re doing at Ohio State, you’re going to compete,” Little said. “You have to bring your best every single day.”

Missing spring reps isn’t ideal for a newcomer adjusting to a fresh scheme. However, sitting out the spring game was purely a precautionary measure. The real test begins when fall camp opens, where Little Jr. is fully expected to compete for the starting job. We’ll have to wait and see how soon Ohio State gets him back on the team, since the concerns in depth keep on increasing.

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Ryan Day’s roster depth concerns

Ohio State has had a troubling offseason filled with injuries. Some key players were recovering and out of practice, which affected the team’s practice time. Players like running backs Bo Jackson and Isaiah West are getting better after shoulder surgery. At the same time, Legend Bey has been dealing with a hamstring injury, which has also limited him.

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Other players missed the spring practice, too. Tight end Bennett Christian and offensive lineman Josh Padilla could not fully participate because of injuries that were not clearly explained. Also, offensive tackles Austin Siereveld and Phillip Daniels had leg procedures, so they were also out during spring practices.

Even though many players are injured right now, the team is not too worried. Ryan Day and his staff believe these injuries are not serious and will not affect players for a long time. They expect all the injured players, including Earl Little Jr., to recover soon and be ready when preseason camp starts. Now, let’s wait and see if that’s the case or if they are up for a troublesome season.