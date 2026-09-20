Ryan Day Gives Major Health Update on Freshman Ohio State Athlete Forced Out With Injury

Ohio State rolled over Kent State 59-3 on September 19, but fans expecting a big health update on freshman running back Legend Bey did not get much clarity. Head coach Ryan Day offered a short post-game note, saying Bey tweaked his ankle and the team hopes to get him back next week. Without a detailed medical diagnosis, his real status remains uncertain as Big Ten games approach.

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Bey was not immediately pulled off the field after his second-quarter tackle. Even after twisting his ankle on an inside run, the true freshman stayed out for one more snap to execute a block. Only after completing that assignment did the pain force him to walk off under his own power to see the medical staff.

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Ryan Day provided a post-game health update on his highly touted true freshman running back, Legend Bey, due to the sudden injury that sidelined him. “Ryan Day said Legend Bey tweaked his ankle. Hopes he’ll be able to return next week, Dan Hope said about the post-game announcement on September 19.

Ohio State’s athletic trainers spent an extended period examining his lower leg on the sideline before moving him into the medical tent for more privacy. Medical staff heavily taped up his ankle. However, after testing his lateral movement, they officially ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

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Before exiting the game with an ankle injury, Legend Bey’s afternoon was cut short almost immediately. The injury occurred on his very first touch; he was unable to get into a rhythm or showcase

If Legend Bey is back next week against Illinois, it will significantly boost Ohio State’s depth. Before his injury, Day explicitly stated what the freshman’s main goal was. “We are going to try to get him back now here on kickoff to return some stuff and give him another opportunity back there,” coach Ryan Day said.

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“The more he does that, the more opportunities he’s going to have,” Day added. “There’s no question that if he can continue to do that and be accountable for doing his job on each play, then he can be a real weapon for us. And that’s what we need.”

Having Bey on the sideline hurts Ohio State’s running back rotation right as conference play starts against Illinois. With the Buckeyes trying to manage player workloads for a long College Football Playoff run, Bey was giving the team valuable relief and return options. If his ankle takes longer to heal, starters will have to carry extra snaps earlier in the season than planned.

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He missed the final stretch of spring ball due to a minor injury. Bey was briefly suspended for the first two practices of fall camp after violating team rules regarding punctual meeting attendance. He quickly earned his way back, shedding his freshman “black stripe” in August.

In the season opener against Ball State, he flashed his immense upside by racking up 37 rushing yards and catching a 25-yard touchdown pass. Through the first three games of his college career, Bey has logged 8 carries for 37 yards and 2 receptions for 37 yards and a touchdown.

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Ankle tweaks often slow down explosive young runners who rely on quick cuts, similar to minor spring and fall camp setbacks other freshman backs have faced. Ohio State’s medical staff usually acts cautiously with young players to prevent small ankle issues from turning into long-term problems. For Bey, a short rest now is critical to keep him active for the second half of the season.

Legend Bey’s recruitment lore

Bey is early in his college career. Before ever stepping foot on a college campus, Bey was at the center of one of the wildest signing day stories. He was originally committed to the Tennessee Volunteers. He later flipped his commitment to Ohio State, only to dramatically change his mind again on Early Signing Day. Bey then later signed a formal letter of intent with Tennessee due to family pressure.

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“Good afternoon, I was just recently logged out of my IG and probably will be logged out of this account as well by my older brother, who has access to my account because I won’t sign in to the school, and my mother wants

Days after signing, Bey formally requested a release from his Tennessee scholarship. The Volunteers granted it, allowing him to officially sign and enroll with Ohio State to begin his college career. If his recruitment story was so much of a rollercoaster ride, his game will also be that dynamic.

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“My life. My future and my choice. Thank you to Coach Day and the Buckeye family for standing by me through the storm. Let’s get to work,” he said.