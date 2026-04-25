Ryan Day Gives Major Injury Update Before Ohio State Football Players Return for Summer Camp

Ohio State finished its spring schedule without several key starters. While their absence gave younger players a valuable chance to prove themselves on the field, the most pressing question remained: when will the veterans return? On Friday, Ryan Day hopped on a Zoom call from Manchester, New Hampshire, and delivered a hopeful update.

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“They’re all going to have a full summer,” Ryan Day said. “There’s nobody on the team that won’t have a full summer.”

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This is a confirmation that Ohio State timed it right with labrum cleanups, meniscus fixes, and maintenance work that cost them spring reps. The injury list included rotational linemen like Austin Siereveld and Phillip Daniels, a crowded RB room with Bo Jackson, Isaiah West, Legend Bey, and Turbo Rogers, plus defensive players like Zion Grady, Riley Pettijohn, and Earl Little Jr. Spring reps are crucial, but the summer carries more weight as it’s the final conditioning before the season kicks off. Ryan Day said as much.

“Next few weeks will be important for them to get strong,” he said. “And then we hit the thing at the end of May, running, and then have a strong June, July, and then preseason will be important because we all know we got to start fast next year.”

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Ohio State cannot afford to ease into the 2026 season. With a Week 2 statement game at Texas and physical matchups against Oregon and Michigan looming, summer conditioning is strictly about survival. Getting these sidelined veterans back to full strength by August is an absolute necessity for navigating this brutal slate.

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While these veterans healed up, the spring game allowed fresh faces to prove their worth. Now, with key defensive pieces and dynamic running backs returning for summer camp, the Buckeyes are finally blending their experienced depth with emerging young talent right when they need it most.

This urgency to get a fully healthy roster into summer camp ties directly into Ryan Day’s recent mindset. College football is changing rapidly, and adapting to these shifts requires deep, healthy rotations. It makes this upcoming conditioning phase the ultimate proving ground.

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Ryan Day’s evolution theory and Ohio State’s survival

Lately, Ryan Day is thinking like a historian, or a paleontologist, if you will. After watching Netflix’s dinosaur documentary, he drew a comparison that led to his mindset.

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“If you want to feel insignificant, watch that because it talks about how the dinosaurs were on Earth like 250 million years ago,” he said earlier this month. “Over that time, the world changed, the climate changed, the earth changed. Some dinosaurs figured out how to continue to adapt, and some died. I guess that’s a little extreme, but I think it’s kind of the way it is in college football.”

We can see where he’s coming from. Adjustment is necessary now that NIL and revenue-sharing are in play. Ohio State made that adjustment, too, after a $20 million NIL-backed roster during their 2024 title run. They focused on retention more than transfers. Whether that played a factor or not, their 2025 season ended in disappointment when they lost to Miami in the playoffs. So they flipped their approach by bringing in 17 transfers after 37 departures, adding pieces like Earl Little Jr. and Qua Russaw.

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Ohio State also retained WR Jeremiah Smith, who reportedly turned down massive portal offers to stay in Columbus. Today, building, reloading, and retaining are deeply interconnected. Day’s promise of a fully healthy summer roster isn’t just good news, but a calculated step to ensure the Buckeyes evolve fast enough to stay on top this fall.