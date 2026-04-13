Ryan Day Gives Major Julian Sayin Update & Makes Clear Demand From Arthur Smith

Although OSU QB Julian Sayin finished last season as a Heisman finalist, he struggled when facing elite pass rushes and increased defensive pressure late in 2025. That led to debate about the starting QB’s ability. But now, appearing on Monday, the Buckeyes’ head coach, Ryan Day, not only has a clear feeling on Sayin’s growth but also set his expectations for the QB.

“Sayin has grown in his command of the huddle and in leading the offense,” said Day, referring to Sayin’s development this offseason. But as a former quarterback and QB coach, Ryan Day always wants “more” from his signal callers.

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That expectation may lead Sayin to a breakout season in 2026 because the QB confirmed he added 5–10 pounds of muscle during the offseason while working with strength coach Mick Marotti. This weight gain will help the junior QB “run through tackles” and handle the physical nature of QB sneaks. Then he has shown improved mobility, successfully evading rushes and extending plays during 11-on-11 drills this spring, as Day has publicly challenged the QB to “level up” by becoming a more dynamic runner this season.

“I’m just trying to step up into the leadership role more,” said Sayin. “Throughout the facility, I’m trying to be a better leader.”

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Which Prospects should OSU target next? Let Tony do the scouting, you just make the pick.

However, last season, specifically during the B1G Championship loss to Indiana and the CFP loss to Miami, Sayin’s struggles raised concern about his potential. Against Miami, he just completed 22 of 35 passes for 287 yards and threw two interceptions, and he was sacked 5 times as the Hurricanes’ front four dominated. Then, against the Hoosiers, he threw an interception on the opening drive for the second consecutive game. Here as well, he was sacked 5 times as he struggled with Indiana’s post-snap defensive adjustments.

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But there’s no doubt about Sayin’s talent because he led the nation with a record 78.4% completion percentage in 2025. He led the Buckeyes to a 12-0 regular season, throwing for 3,610 yards and 32 TDs, and was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Now, with the arrival of new OC Arthur Smith, while the QB is not expected to become a high-volume runner, he is expected to integrate more RPOs and zone reads.

Even Ryan Day has trust in the new OC to improve his QB’s game. Now, the Buckeyes’ head coach makes his demand clear for Smith.

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Ryan Day’s take on OSU’s OC

After serving as the OC for the Steelers for two seasons and as the head coach of the Falcons for three seasons, Arthur Smith transitioned to CFB. Ryan Day hired Smith to bring a “pro-style” perspective to the offense and to focus specifically on the development of Sayin. Now, ahead of the 2026 season, the Buckeyes’ head coach addresses the OC’s value to him and his team.

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Ryan Day stated that he wants new OC Arthur Smith to be the head coach of the offense. “That’s what we’re looking for,” said the OSU head coach. Smith “brings a different perspective to the table. His opinion is very important to me,” added Day.

Not only the coach but also the QB show their trust in Smith, saying, “Coach Smith has been great. He’s brought a lot of knowledge and experience. Just learning from him and seeing how he sees the game has been really valuable.”

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“There are some differences, but a lot of it is just learning how he wants things done and how he sees certain concepts. It’s been good for us. Just executing the offense the way it’s supposed to be run. When everyone is on the same page, it can be really good,” added the OSU QB.

As OC, Smith transformed the Titans into a top-tier unit. In 2020, they ranked 2nd in total offense. Smith even orchestrated the rushing attack that saw Derrick Henry become the eighth player in NFL history to surpass 2,000 rushing yards in a single season. Then, he guided the Steelers to back-to-back playoff appearances, and he successfully integrated Justin Fields and helped Aaron Rodgers achieve a 15-point jump in passer rating during last season.

Now, with the Buckeyes, how this OC’s fireworks unfold, we will see.