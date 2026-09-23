Ryan Day Gives Major Update on Ohio State QB Room to Help Julian Sayin

Ryan Day has made his decision on who is currently next in line behind Julian Sayin, and the answer could make life a little easier for Ohio State’s starting quarterback. True freshman Luke Fahey has earned Day’s trust enough to keep getting the first opportunities behind Sayin.

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After Ohio State’s 59-3 win over Kent State, Fahey again saw the field before Tavien St. Clair, continuing a trend that has changed the Buckeyes’ quarterback room since the start of the season.

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“Every day you walk in this building, you have opportunities to prove yourself and to earn trust. Luke has done that, and he’s been the first one in the game the last couple games,” said Ryan Day in the weekly presser. “If he continues to do what he’s doing, I would continue to see it going that way. You know, people have to work hard, and he’s right there too.”

What Day said makes the situation pretty clear, as Fahey is not simply getting reps because Ohio State wants to see what its freshman quarterback can do. He has worked his way into the No. 2 role by doing enough in practice to earn it.

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“Day said if that continues, Fahey will continue to be QB2 for the Buckeyes,” wrote Delaware Gazette’s Dillon Davis on X, along with the clip of Day speaking during the weekly presser.

That gives Sayin something important as Ohio State moves into Big Ten play, which is clarity behind him. The Buckeyes entered the season expecting five-star recruit Tavien St. Clair to be the obvious backup after Sayin.

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About Clair, Day said, “Tavien is working hard, so he’s right there, too,” per Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors via X. But Fahey has steadily changed that picture.

Day first said in August that the freshman was putting pressure on St. Clair, and Fahey has now been the first quarterback off the bench in both games where Ohio State has used its backups. That matters for Sayin because the margin for error gets smaller now.

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Ohio State is 2-1 heading into Saturday’s Big Ten matchup with Illinois, and the Buckeyes are coming off a 59-3 win over Kent State. The Illinois Fighting Illini will be a different test, with Ohio State’s conference schedule now beginning in earnest, and the game is set for September 26.

Day’s message to Fahey also explains why he wants the freshman on the field now instead of waiting for a crisis.

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“It’s important that every rep that you guys take, you take advantage of, and even though you’re not, at times throughout the season it can feel like maybe, I’m right there,” Day said. “You’re one snap away from playing in these games, or one snap away from making a major impact on the season. So the preparation is very, very important, and how they practice is going to be important.”

Sayin considers preparation as valuable insurance. If Ohio State needs its backup at some point during the Big Ten schedule, Fahey will have already seen meaningful snaps instead of being thrown into the deep end without any game experience.

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“Their mindset’s going to be important. What you don’t want to ever do is put yourself, well, I’m not going to get in the game, and before you know it, you’re in the game, and you’re not prepared,” Day continued. “That’s what practice is all about, and that’s why we’re just going to get him in the game too. Flush out a few mistakes so something we can learn from those, and they don’t repeat when we need him in the game moving forward.”

That approach already showed itself against Kent State, when Fahey threw an interception but stayed in the game and later connected with Brock Boyd for a 39-yard completion. He also hit Chris Henry Jr. for a 75-yard touchdown after Henry turned a short pass into a big play. Not perfect, but not the point either.

Day wants Fahey to experience the mistakes now, learn from them, and be ready if Sayin ever has to leave a game. Thus, developing a solid quarterback backup when and if the need be.

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Julian Sayin Still Has Some Things to Clean Up

While the backup situation is becoming clearer, Day still wants more from Sayin as Ohio State moves into conference play.

One of the biggest concerns came on fourth down against Kent State, when Sayin was sacked. Day said the quarterback did not progress through the play well and got himself into trouble with his feet.

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There is also still a question about Sayin’s chemistry with the receivers. Day said it was difficult to determine whether the quarterback had developed more chemistry with the group from the Kent State game and noted that Ohio State needs to see more of it during Big Ten play.

That is the next step for Sayin. Ohio State already knows what it has in its starter. Now the Buckeyes need him to become more comfortable in the new offense and avoid the kind of mistakes that can change games against conference opponents.

For now, at least, Day appears to have one part of the quarterback room figured out. Fahey has earned the right to be the first man behind Sayin, and Ohio State will keep giving him reps so he is ready if that one snap eventually comes his way.