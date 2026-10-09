Ryan Day Gives Positive Defensive Update After Its Biggest Weakness Became Public

Ryan Day could celebrate Ohio State’s offense all he wanted, but the defense was becoming a problem he could no longer ignore. Illinois had just shredded the Buckeyes for 462 total yards, including 199 on the ground, exposing cracks that the first three games had managed to hide. And after Ohio State’s fourth-quarter collapse against Texas, this was hardly an isolated concern. For a program with championship ambitions, getting pushed around defensively was becoming an ugly pattern.

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But apparently, one dominant performance against Iowa has changed the conversation. After holding the Hawkeyes to just 39 rushing yards in a 31-14 win, Day believes his defense is finally cleaning up its mistakes. The question is whether Ohio State has actually fixed its problems or simply found an opponent that couldn’t exploit them.

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“You could feel the deflation from the Iowa fans on the sideline that Ohio State had shown up ready to play defensively, and this was not going to be the same type of effort that they had maybe put on film against Illinois the week before,” former Ohio State linebacker and sports broadcaster Bobby Carpenter said during an appearance on Ohio State Football: Beyond the Sidelines video on WBNS 10TV.

Carpenter’s assessment carries weight because Iowa entered the matchup averaging 215.5 rushing yards per game. Yet Ohio State held the Hawkeyes to just 238 total yards and forced them to abandon their usual ground-heavy approach. It was a much-needed response from a defense that had struggled to contain the run against Illinois.

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“They shut down the run, they got off after the passer, they were able to create turnovers. They got some key three-and-out stops in the second half that really allowed Ohio State to put that game away.”

And the response started almost immediately. On Iowa’s second offensive play, Kenyatta Jackson Jr. stripped quarterback Hank Brown, with Christian Alliegro recovering the fumble. The turnover handed Ohio State an early scoring opportunity, which Julian Sayin converted into a touchdown pass to Devin McCuin. Later, Jaylen McClain intercepted Brown as the Buckeyes continued to frustrate Iowa’s offense.

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Jackson had described Ohio State’s defensive effort against Illinois as “terrible” and “unacceptable.” But after Iowa, his explanation was simple: “People did their job, that’s it.” Apparently, executing basic assignments was enough to make a noticeable difference. The talent was never the question. Getting everyone to play disciplined football was.

Qua Russaw also delivered his strongest performance yet, finishing with five tackles and a sack, matching his entire tackle total from the first four games. After missing the season opener, the Alabama transfer needed time to regain his conditioning and game speed. Day credited his growing confidence, particularly his ability to set the edge against the run and generate pressure with bull rushes. He called it Russaw’s “best game to date.”

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Meanwhile, Ohio State was still dealing with the challenge of replacing three top-11 NFL Draft picks. Jackson’s first-quarter injury briefly forced Beau Atkinson into a bigger role after Jackson limped off the field following a collision with Iowa tight end Addison Ostrenga.

However, Jackson returned in the second quarter after being evaluated in the medical tent. Zion Grady finished with four tackles, while Eddrick Houston added four tackles and contributed to the defensive line’s improved performance. For a unit still developing its depth, Iowa provided evidence that the Buckeyes weren’t entirely dependent on their established starters.

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“For Matt Patricia, for the entire defensive staff, that was everything that they could have wanted to see,” Carpenter said. “And there are still going to be areas that they want to emphasize moving forward, but every opponent is unique. Iowa tried to throw the football and maybe exploit its offensive line against Ohio State’s defensive line, and that did not work.”

Still, Patricia has work to do. Against Illinois, Ohio State’s aggressive pressure packages and man-to-man coverage left the defense vulnerable to explosive plays, with the Illini producing eight gains of at least 20 yards. Day has acknowledged that Patricia is still experimenting with different defensive fronts and personnel combinations to find the right formula. Iowa showed what the defense is capable of when those pieces come together, but consistency remains the bigger question.

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The Hawkeyes did not score their first touchdown until 9:30 remained in the fourth quarter, after Ohio State had already built a 31-6 lead. By then, the Buckeyes had taken away Iowa’s preferred offensive approach. But with Maryland visiting Columbus on Saturday, Day’s defense will face an entirely different challenge.

Ryan Day’s defense shows progress, but faces bigger test ahead

Even Day isn’t ready to declare Ohio State’s defensive problems solved. “I still think it’s a work in progress, but we are making some progress,” he acknowledged. And considering how Illinois exploited the Buckeyes’ defensive weaknesses, one impressive road victory shouldn’t be enough to silence every concern.

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“The Buckeyes were operating on all cylinders defensively, and that’s again heading into October, week after week growth. You’re seeing that play out for the Silver Bullets as well.”

Linebacker Christian Alliegro said communication had become a major priority, while Payton Pierce also identified it as an issue against Illinois. Alliegro acknowledged that the Buckeyes lacked physicality in that matchup, but the unit has since improved its ability to make adjustments and execute assignments. The difference against Iowa was obvious. The challenge is maintaining that discipline against offenses that don’t allow defenders much time to think.

And Maryland fits that description. During his October 8 radio show, Day called the Terrapins one of the fastest-playing teams in the country, warning that Ohio State would need to communicate effectively and align quickly against their tempo. Maryland also has speed at receiver and a dual-threat quarterback capable of creating problems. Unlike Iowa, the Terrapins could test the Buckeyes with quick plays and explosive passing opportunities, particularly if communication breaks down again.

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Then comes Indiana on October 17. The Hoosiers handed Ohio State a 13-10 defeat last December, and Day’s program has another opportunity to settle that score. Carpenter may believe Patricia’s defense is finally finding its identity, but Maryland and Indiana will provide the next evidence. After all, one dominant defensive performance is encouraging. Repeating it when opponents adjust is what separates a good defense from a championship-caliber one.