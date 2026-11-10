Ryan Day Gives Update on Ohio State QB Situation With Clear Message on Potential Change: “One Snap Away”

Losing Julian Sayin was bad enough for Ohio State. Now two straight losses against USC and Oregon have only made matters worse. The Buckeyes now have just three games to salvage their playoff hopes, leaving head coach Ryan Day with some difficult decisions to make. With Northwestern approaching, the head coach has addressed the biggest question surrounding his offense: who will lead it at quarterback?

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“Luke is going to be our quarterback this week, and Tavien’s one snap away, and that mentality has got to be, continue to be his mentality and continue to grow,” Day said while addressing the media.

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So why stick with freshman Luke Fahey when the team is staring at back-to-back losses? Well, the answer lies in how quickly he has adapted to the challenge. At this point, it is Ohio State that will have to adjust to him, not the other way around.

Against Oregon, Fahey completed 36 of 50 attempts for 360 yards and two touchdowns, although one costly interception proved damaging. Even that performance wasn’t enough to keep Ohio State from a 41-28 defeat.

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Despite the defeats, the freshman quarterback has put up impressive numbers in his first two official starts for the Buckeyes, throwing for 620 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Those are remarkable figures for a first-year quarterback, but individual brilliance has done little to change Ohio State’s fortunes.

The back-to-back defeats have marked the first time since 2011 that the Buckeyes have suffered consecutive regular-season losses. However, Fahey cannot shoulder the blame alone.

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Ohio State’s offence has sputtered since the Indiana game, scoring 19, 18 and 28 points after averaging about 43 over its first six games. Against USC, the Buckeyes outgained the Trojans 464 yards to 338 but settled for four field goals and one touchdown. Against Oregon, they scored on their first two drives, then went more than a half without a point. The problem runs deeper than the quarterback position.

Oregon completely shut down Jeremiah Smith, keeping the Ohio State wide receiver without a reception for more than two quarters. After building a 14–0 lead in the opening quarter, the Buckeyes watched their advantage disappear as the Ducks unleashed 38 unanswered points.

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Ohio State’s back-to-back defeats have raised serious questions about the team’s direction, but Day may still have one more card to play. The head coach remains open to handing former five-star recruit St. Clair his first official start.

“If we can continue to improve in practice and build enough trust within practice, and we feel like he gives us the best chance to win, we’ll make that move,” Day said. “We’re not at that point right now.”

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When asked about giving St. Clair more opportunities during the remaining games, Day indicated that the timing is not right yet.

“But I don’t think that moment is right now,” Day added.

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Once regarded as one of the crown jewels of the 2025 recruiting class, St. Clair saw his standing within Ohio State’s quarterback room take a hit over the summer. Fahey, a three-star recruit and the No. 60 prospect in California’s 2026 class, overtook him to secure the backup role behind Sayin. St. Clair has appeared in two games this season, completing five of seven passes for one touchdown and one interception.

Ohio State has just three games left to secure their playoff hopes: Northwestern, Nebraska and their arch-rivals, Michigan. Win all three, and the Buckeyes could book their place in the playoffs.

Drop even one, however, and the situation could quickly become complicated. With so much riding on the remaining schedule, Day is unlikely to move away from Fahey anytime soon.