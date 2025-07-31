Ryan Day Has Already Made His QB1 Decision as ‘Leaked’ Ohio State Intel Nearly Confirms Julian Sayin’s Role

Ohio State’s quarterback unit is always stocked, but this year? It seems different. Now that Will Howard is out after leading the Buckeyes to a national championship, the offense is open for business, and the spotlight is shining brighter than ever. There isn’t a CJ Stroud or Justin Fields waiting in the wings this time, but rather a hungry little group of young studs who all feel like it’s their turn. For fans, that means every rep in fall camp suddenly matters a little more. Ryan Day didn’t hit the transfer portal this time around, which says a lot about how he views this group.

You’ve got Julian Sayin, the former five-star who made headlines when he transferred from Alabama. Lincoln Kienholz, the returning sophomore who quietly impressed last spring. And then there’s freshman Tavian St. Clair, untapped but already in the mix. Camp just opened, and though Day is keeping mum, there’s already a sense that the QB1 scenario is beginning to come into focus, and Sayin could be leading the pack.

Tom Downey of the Ohio State Football Report by Chat Sports distilled it pretty simply: “Julian Sayin is the projected starter.” Lincoln Kienholz is the reserve. Tavian St. Clair as quarterback number three. Downey admitted that Kienholz “made this interesting in the spring,” but he cited one important point: the spring game. “The spring game is like that one test in college, the instructor tells you is worth more than 40% of your grade. Sayin was by far the better quarterback that day.”

That effort, and the momentum that Sayin had already established coming into the spring, has shifted the balance. “We’re right back to where we were prior to those 15 spring practices, thinking ultimately it is his job to lose, and I am inclined to agree with this kind of thinking,” Downey said. That is how many fans felt when watching Sayin perform under pressure in key spring reps, poise, decision-making, and an arm that appears Big Ten-ready.

Despite the advantage, Downey was wary not to call it on the spot. “I don’t think this fight is necessarily won,” he said. “I wouldn’t be shocked if we got into like August 15th territory and at that point theoretically [Sayin] has got the job, but it’s not a certainty.” Kienholz, of course, had his moments as well. Downey said, “Kienholz kind of rallied in the spring game,” and that some of the touchdowns Sayin threw could have been “a little deceptive for how the offense actually functioned overall.”

Sayin’s limited spring and fall action last season provided early hints at what he might become. One analysis of OSU’s spring game said he completed an efficient 17-of-24 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown. Actually, season statistics indicate Sayin played in four games in 2024, going 5-of-12 for 84 yards, a touchdown, and zero interceptions, and adding 24 rushing yards on only two attempts. So these indicators may be pointing to Sayin as the probable choice, but it’s not only his on-field abilities that are making waves; his leadership style may be equally crucial.

Julian Sayin taking cues from Will Howard’s leadership template

Julian Sayin is not only preparing to get the job; he’s gaining an understanding of what it takes to lead in Columbus. Speaking in a recent interview with 247 Sports, Sayin shed some light on what he learned observing Will Howard in action. “I think Will was such a great leader to learn from, and he was somebody who was able to get the whole team around him, get the whole building to rally around him,” Sayin said.

“So it’s certainly good to see that, and I have a great deal of respect for Will, certainly.” That type of thinking says a lot about where Sayin’s head is at. He’s not only attempting to be the man under center; he’s attempting to be the man for this locker room. And when you start seeing a young quarterback note-taking on leadership as much as footwork, it tells you he’s taking this job seriously.

Kienholz remains in the picture, while Tavien St. Clair awaits his moment, but currently, the hum around Julian Sayin gets louder by the day. He’s assembling all the right pieces, on and off the field, and with August practice sessions revving up, we may be only a matter of weeks away from the Buckeyes announcing their next starter. Should the momentum continue, Sayin will soon transition from five-star transfer to the new face of Ohio State football.