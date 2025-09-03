Ryan Day Hints More NFL Hires for Ohio State as $2.5M Asset Changes Program’s Fate

Ryan Day and Ohio State may just be a step ahead in the evolving college football scene. The Buckeyes opened the 2025 season with a gritty 14-7 win over No. 1 Texas to prove last year’s national championship wasn’t a fluke. Arch Manning and the Longhorns outgained OSU 336-203, but the No. 3 Buckeyes’ defense held firm, forcing four turnovers on downs, executing a jaw-dropping goal-line stand, and keeping Texas scoreless for over 50 minutes of the game. That is a signal that this team is ready to defend its crown with brains, brawn, and NFL-level coaching.

On The Herd with Colin Cowherd on September 2, Ryan Day teased what might be the next chapter in Ohio State’s staff evolution. NFL experience isn’t a gimmick, he insisted, it’s a blueprint. “I think the game first off, is much more similar to the NFL now,” he explained. “The hash marks are different and that is significant, but the way the clock moves now. After every first down the clock used to stop. Now that only happens inside of two minutes, so the games go quicker.” He also added the similarities in coach-player communication and number of plays. “And then when you take all the things that are going on off the field with salary caps, NIL, in terms of the way you structure your staff, unlimited coaches. That’s why I think you’re seeing a lot more similarities,” he added. The best minds for coaching this new world of college football may be coming from the pro game.

Essentially, Ryan Day is saying the old-school idea that NFL coaches can’t thrive in college is outdated. And if you’re Ohio State, why not tap the NFL’s talent pool? It’s not unprecedented for him. Fresh off the national title, he’s already been scouting ex-pro assistants. Early August reports revealed that the Buckeyes are eyeing another former Patriots assistant for the 2025 staff. He’s none other than Josh Boyer, ex-Dolphins DC and longtime NFL veteran.

Josh Boyer’s NFL experience, especially with DC Matt Patricia in New England, is expected to help Ohio State’s defense continue its upward trajectory. Tim Walton, another NFL alum, has been with Ohio State since 2022 as associate HC and co-defensive coordinator. Pairing Walton with Patricia, Boyer, and potentially more NFL-seasoned coaches creates a staff that looks less like a college team and more like a Sunday locker room. All that NFL experience on the staff was put to the test in Week 1, and no one made a bigger impact than Matt Patricia.

Matt Patricia’s debut and the $2.5M impact

If Week 1 proved anything, it’s that the strategy is working, although it can still improve on some fronts. Matt Patricia put together a clinic that shut down Arch Manning for nearly 57 minutes. The Longhorns racked up 336 yards, but the scoreboard stayed 14-7 thanks to his schemes, goal-line stands, and relentless pressure. The DC will earn $2.5 million this season, making him the highest-paid assistant on Ryan Day’s staff. That’s $300,000 more than last year’s DC. Even though it’s less than Penn State’s Jim Knowles, it reflects Ohio State’s commitment to NFL-caliber coaching talent.

Between 2004 and 2017, Matt Patricia rose through Bill Belichick’s ranks, capturing three Super Bowls along the way. After stints in Detroit, and a brief Eagles assistant role, he’s found a new stage and it’s already paying dividends. After the Texas win, Ryan Day gave his valuable hire his due. “He really, early on, built relationships and trust within the building in a short period of time with the staff,” he said. “Matt put it all together. It’s only a start. We got a long way to go, but certainly, for a first game of the year with an inexperienced group going on the field, it was a good start.”

Ohio State’s signal is clear. Modern college football is more than just about recruiting talent. You need to build a staff that can think, scheme, and execute like the pros. And with Ryan Day steering the ship with NFL caliber coaches, the Buckeyes might be looking for a championship repeat.