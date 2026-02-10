Ryan Day Hires New Ohio State Coach to Aid Arthur Smith’s Offense

With Arthur Smith now running the offense, Ryan Day is wasting no time in building a hand-picked staff to support him. With that in mind, his latest move signals a focus on versatile coaching talent and now prepares him to add an assistant tight ends coach to his staff. Versatility is critical for the coaching staff, as the new signing has ample experience coaching quarterbacks.

Notably, Ryan Day has zeroed in on Thomas Morton, the quarterbacks coach from the Samford Bulldogs, as his new assistant tight ends coach. With the quarterbacks coach position already filled by Billy Fessler, Day had other plans for Morton, shifting him to the tight ends role. The move is logical: Morton’s addition strengthens Arthur Smith’s staff, and he is widely viewed as an up-and-coming offensive mind.

A strong resume backed Morton’s rapid ascent, including analytical roles at Troy and Auburn under Hugh Freeze. During his time there, he was responsible for everything from scouting reports and pass-game planning to on-field coaching with the quarterbacks.

While those accomplishments are impressive, they were not all the responsibilities Morton took. He also assisted with practice scripting, coached quarterbacks on the field, contributed to pass-game planning, and coordinated scout-team meetings, gaining valuable experience.

He was also a player analyst at Auburn for the 2021 season and worked with the Tigers as an offensive analyst for most of the 2022 season. Now, he continues that trajectory with his move to Columbus. His arrival means he will replace former tight ends assistant coach Wendy Laurent, who left for Old Dominion after the season ended for the Buckeyes. Working under 7-year NFL veteran Arthur Smith, Morton will have the opportunity to develop as a coach.

With that move done, Ryan Day can now turn his attention to filling the offensive line assistant role and possibly even the defensive coordinator position.

Ryan Day may not be done reshaping his coaching staff

Adding Thomas Morton gives depth to the offensive staff under Arthur Smith, but there is one more position that Ryan Day needs to fill: the offensive line coach position. Marcus Johnson, the former OL coach, decided to part ways with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes after the 2025 season.

His move to Arkansas now gives Day the option to add a third offensive line coach to his staff. While Day shores up the offensive staff, a potential issue is brewing on the other side of the ball.

It also involves defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, who could potentially be on his way out of Columbus. Under Patricia, Ohio State had the best defensive unit in the country last season, allowing just 223 total yards and 10 points per game. Losing him would be a significant blow, especially after Brian Hartline departed for USF. Both coaches were instrumental in fielding Day’s stout defense.

While there are currently no direct reports linking Patricia to a move, he has kept his options open. Bucknuts beat writer Pat Murphy has suggested that if an NFL team makes Patricia a substantial offer, it could be tricky for him to turn it down. Given his prior experience with the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles, a return to the NFL would not be surprising.

All Ryan Day can do for now is wait for Patricia to make a decision.