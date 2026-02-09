Ryan Day Hit With Alarming Matt Patricia Verdict 19 Days After DC Joined OSU HC on Recruiting Trail

Just 19 days ago, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia were on the road seeking future Buckeyes, giving fans some much-needed reassurance after rumors crept up earlier in January about a potential job for the DC elsewhere. Patricia hasn’t been hired away, but the HC has found himself in a tough spot since the 51-year-old also hasn’t shut the door on a move entirely.

“No news is good news on that front,” Bucknuts beat writer Pat Murphy said on 97.1 The Fan. “I think it’s kind of been what we’ve talked about since the season ended is he wants to be here. It’s just a matter of let’s see what comes in, and I think he deserves the right to take his time.”

That ambiguity is uncomfortable for Ryan Day, especially after losing OC Brian Hartline to USF. Matt Patricia stepped up with a strong performance when Jim Knowles left for Penn State, despite people’s assumption that there would be some drop-off. The Buckeyes allowed 223 total yards and just 10 points per game in 2025, both best in the country. NFL teams certainly took notice.

“And if somebody comes in and offers a Chip Kelly-like contract like the Raiders did, which I don’t expect to happen because I think people saw how badly that went for the Raiders, I think then you can’t say no to something like that, right?” Murphy added.

Matt Patricia’s background helps explain why this keeps coming up. He comes from the NFL with stints at New England and Philadelphia, and even a head coaching role at Detroit. He’s a big presence at Ohio State, and Ryan Day has said as much.

“Matt is a good man, he’s a good dad, he’s a good husband,” he said. “He really dives into the players, dives into the relationships with the guys on the staff. But he’s also very intelligent and has a tremendous background in winning football. So, his experience of being in the NFL was quite honestly part of the reason why we brought Matt in. Not just the football part of it. It was also all the off-the-field stuff.”

Ohio State has reportedly responded the only way it can: with money and commitment. Matt Patricia’s contract is now worth around $3 million per year for three years, which puts him at or near the top of the coordinator market in college football. That’s a serious offer and also a reminder that there are limits, especially if an NFL team decides to reset the market like the Raiders did with Chip Kelly last offseason. That move didn’t end well for the OC either, as he got fired 11 games into the season.

Ohio State is already losing key defensive players to the 2026 NFL Draft, like Arvell Reese, Sonny Styles, and Caleb Downs. So, Ryan Day can’t afford to lose Matt Patricia. And while the NFL noise hums in the background, the DC himself has been acting like someone who plans to be around.

Ryan Day and Matt Patricia stopped by multiple schools to secure player commitments

Back on January 21, Ryan Day and Matt Patricia landed in Virginia, North Carolina, and Connecticut. As if to quell the rumors, Day and Patricia’s recent joint trip along the recruiting trail sent a clear message of unity. Their visits with key commits like Brody McNeel, Quinton Cypher, and Mekai Brown demonstrated a focus on building the Buckeyes’ future together.

Ryan Day knows what’s at stake here. Besides staff losses, he is also dealing with portal attrition. He’s trying to stabilize a program that still expects national titles every year, and Matt Patricia is central to that, although there’s still a chance that an NFL team makes a wild offer that he won’t be able to turn down.

However, Ryan Day and the Buckeyes want Matt Patricia there. So, that’s one reason why the DC should feel comfortable continuing his work in Columbus. Let us know what you think Patricia should do in the comments section.