Ryan Day & Iconic OSU Assistant Draw Attention From First-Time NFL Head Coach

December 31, 2025: Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day during the first quarter of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl college football game against the Miami Hurricanes at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Austin McAfee/CSM Arlington United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251231_zma_c04_225 Copyright: xAustinxMcafeex

Ryan Day hasn’t just continued Ohio State’s legacy as a factory for NFL players. Even his assistants keep getting career promotions. For some, just a year with the Buckeyes has opened new doors in the pros. Dolphins’ new head coach, Jeff Hafley, also had a stint at Columbus, and he talked about how it helped his growth.

“I just had my one year with Larry, just a really good technical coach, really demanding with his players, builds great relationships, and he’s a great evaluator,” Hafley praised longtime OSU D-line coach Larry Johnson. The former OSU Co-DC also praised Ryan Day for his talent evaluation in Columbus.

“He’s recruited some really, really good talent. Even when I was there, there were some great players. And there will continue to be, and Ryan does such a great job with the evaluation process and then building those guys from the ground up,” Hafley added.

Hafley’s praise highlights the talent pipeline Day maintains, a pipeline often developed by veteran coaches like Larry Johnson. He has been a cornerstone at Ohio State for a decade, first under Urban Meyer and now with Ryan Day. Under his coaching, the Buckeyes have seen the likes of the Bosa brothers and Chase Young go from raw talents to top-tier college players.

Hafley and Johnson were both co-defensive coordinators when Ryan Day took over as head coach in 2019. While Johnson additionally coached the defensive line, Hafley had an added responsibility of developing the secondary. Together, they forged an elite defense in 2019. The unit ranked 1st in total defense, passing defense, and yards/play, holding opposing offenses to just 156 passing yards per game. In the process, Johnson’s relationship-building stood out, and Hafley learned from the veteran coach.

“I’m a relationship guy, and I think in order to get the best out of your players, you have to develop relationships,” Johnson said about his recruiting philosophy. “I’m also a teacher. I like to teach the basic fundamentals of football. I want guys who are fundamentally sound and have the ability to play fast and to play relentlessly.”

The feats quickly earned Hafley the Boston College head coaching job. It was followed by two remarkable years as the Packers’ defensive coordinators. And now, he has finally landed his first NFL head coaching job this year. Those other stops also contributed to Hafley’s success, but he drew on foundational principles from what Day was trying to do at Ohio State.

Ryan Day’s unique hiring philosophy in the NIL era

Coaches like Kirby Smart and Nick Saban hired young names to marinate, learn, and rise in the ranks. We have often seen Ryan Day bring in “overqualified” talent from the NFL, which has occasionally led to high attrition. But behind those “overqualified” OCs and DCs, Ohio State’s assistant coaches gain visibility, experience elite resources, and build impressive resumes.

Brian Hartline started as an offensive quality control assistant at the Buckeyes in 2017. He persisted, learned behind names like Bill O’Brien and Chip Kelly, and finally got the playcaller job in 2025. That experience paved the way for Hartline to land the head coaching job at USF. Day’s model of pairing NFL expertise with talented position coaches is unique in itself and reaps benefits.

In a sense, Day’s philosophy is quite perfect in the NIL and portal era, where teams don’t have 2-3 years to chart the natty route.