Ryan Day Inches Closer to Stealing 5-Star Indiana Target Amid Pursuit from Two Other Powerhouses

You don’t always see a player from Indianapolis give tough competition to the top CFB programs. But that’s where things stand with Monshun Sales. The 6’5, 205-pound, 5-star WR out of Lawrence North just trimmed a 30-plus offer list. And as you guessed it, Ryan Day and Ohio State are inching closer to pulling off a heist for this star.

On February 11, On3 reported that Monshun Sales is down to four schools. Alabama, Indiana, Ohio State, and Miami are all in the final mix for this No. 8 overall prospect in the 2027 class. He also sits at No. 2 among WRs in the industry composite. 247Sports even bumped him to No. 1 at the position. That’s how the nation views him.

The main pitch for Ryan Day and Ohio State is its reputation as WRU. The Buckeyes don’t just recruit receivers, but they develop them into first-rounders. Over the years, they have produced great receivers like Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Marvin Harrison Jr. And that part intrigues Monshun Sales more than anything.

“Ohio State has been WRU over the last couple of years with their development of the wide receivers and getting them to the NFL,” he said.

Relationships always win in recruiting. Brian Hartline was the primary recruiter for Monshun Sales. But even after he left for USF, the WR didn’t fall back. Instead, he spent real time in January with new receivers coach Cortez Hankton, a guy he already trusted from his LSU days. And if Sales feels that continuity, Ohio State’s pitch doesn’t lose steam.

“Me and Hank was close when he was at LSU,” he said. “The way he developed his receivers down there and is able to show it on film year after year excites me about being coached by him.”

Ohio State already ranks third in the 2027 rankings with nine commits. They’ve got another 5-star receiver in Jamier Brown in the fold, who’s labeled as ATH on 247Sports. If Monshun Sales jumps on board, he would be the first WR in the class. But don’t get it twisted. This is still a four-team street fight, and the other programs have as much chance as Ryan Day and Co.

Ryan Day has three teams to fend off for Monshun Sales

For now, Alabama has the highest chance to land Monshun Sales, who said it was everything he dreamed of when he was playing little league ball back in Ensley.

“Alabama has always been my dream school,” he said. “I was raised in Alabama and have been a Crimson Tide fan my whole life.”

Kalen DeBoer is making it a priority. Alabama doesn’t have a receiver committed yet in the 2027 cycle. If he jumps, he’s the crown jewel. The Rivals Prediction Machine also leans Bama right now. Still, dream schools don’t always win. Sometimes, business decisions beat childhood posters on the wall.

Indiana is the sentimental in-state choice. They just went 16-0 and won a national championship under Curt Cignetti. Monshun Sales calls Bloomington his “second home.” He’s been everywhere, from showing up for games to the national title celebration.

Then there’s Miami. Mario Cristobal has that program humming again, and Kevin Beard is pushing hard. Monshun Sales talked about the “crazy environment” and how the Hurricanes get playmakers the ball.

So where does that leave us? Alabama is the heart, Indiana is the roots, and Miami is the excitement. But Ohio State offers a steady hand. The familiarity with Hankton and the fact that Monshun Sales keeps showing up in Columbus, even after coaching changes, suggest that Ryan Day is still gaining ground. That says Ryan Day is still gaining ground.