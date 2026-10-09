Ryan Day Issues Ohio State Locker Room Challenge as Young Players to Face Big 10 Test: “Teach Them How to Fish”

Ryan Day’s Ohio State cruised past Iowa 31-14, but apparently, two highly touted freshmen didn’t even need to step on the field for the Buckeyes to get the job done. Ohio State improved to 4-1 and held its No. 5 spot in the AP Top 25, while both players spent the entire game on the sidelines. And with Maryland coming to town Saturday, Day made one thing clear: all the talent and hype in the world won’t get you playing time if you haven’t earned the coaching staff’s trust.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“It’s the players’ responsibility to do their part,” said Ryan Day in a presser, per the Eleven Warriors’ Chase Brown. “If the coaches or the older guys are gonna hold their hand the whole way, they’re never gonna learn on their own. You can give them a fish and teach them how to fish.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Obviously, Day does not want the staff to step back completely, as he said coaches have to make sure young players are growing, and he described the balance as a fine line. “We can’t just leave them on their own,” he said. “We have to show them the way.”

Now, Ohio State is undefeated in conference play at 2-0 and hosts Maryland on Saturday, October 10, at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes held Iowa to just 39 rushing yards, while Julian Sayin threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns. Even in a game where Ohio State rotated younger players, the two freshmen never saw the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

“… When you have young players, there are a lot of things that come into play. One is just overall inexperience,” said Day. “There’s nothing that replaces reps, so we got to get them reps in practice and then obviously reps in games.”

Defensive end Khary Wilder has played 49 snaps this season, but he has made them count. He has recorded eight quarterback pressures, tied for the third-most on the team, including four in just 16 snaps against Illinois. Yet against Iowa, he played zero snaps. Kenyatta Jackson Jr. recorded a 13-yard strip-sack on Iowa’s opening possession, and Christian Alliegro recovered the fumble, setting up Ohio State’s first touchdown. The Buckeyes got the job done defensively without calling on Wilder, despite his earlier pass-rushing production.

ADVERTISEMENT

Day said Wilder’s absence was not about talent, and Ohio State hopes to get him on the field against Maryland if he has a good week of practice. Next, freshman Legend Bey presents a different puzzle.

Day compared him to Tyreek Hill during the offseason, and Jeremiah Smith called him a future Heisman winner. Bey scored a 25-yard touchdown against Ball State in the opener, but he has played only four offensive snaps since. Against Iowa, he didn’t record a single offensive snap as Ohio State piled up 484 total yards. Smith caught 11 passes for 206 yards and two scores. The Buckeyes also rushed for 160 yards, with Ja’Kobi Jackson leading the way with 72 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Clearly, the offense wasn’t struggling to produce without Bey.

ADVERTISEMENT

He hurt his ankle against Kent State, though he has not been on the injury report since, and Day indicated his absence from the last two games was not injury-related. Day said the team hopes to get him on the field against Maryland if he earns it in practice.

Other young freshmen are already earning time. Jay Timmons was the top nickelback for the first four games before an injury against Illinois kept him out against Iowa. Chris Henry Jr. and Brock Boyd have both been getting opportunities in the receiver rotation, while Simeon Caldwell’s role as a rotational safety has grown quickly. Caldwell recorded three tackles against Iowa, including one solo stop.

ADVERTISEMENT

So what does it take to earn playing time? Players have to meet Ohio State’s requirements, show it in practice, and then perform when they get their shot. Day said Ohio State won’t lower its standards simply because a player is talented or because of concerns about transfers.

What Else Ryan Day Wants Fixed Before Maryland

Freshmen weren’t Day’s only concern. Ohio State rushed for 160 yards against Iowa, with Bo Jackson and Ja’Kobi Jackson combining for 142 yards and a touchdown. But neither broke a run longer than 16 yards, and Day wants more explosive plays.

ADVERTISEMENT

The offensive line is improving, with Austin Siereveld at right tackle and Gabe VanSickle at right guard. Kyle Parker could return this week, while Phillip Daniels is also nearing a comeback. Day called the failed fourth-down wildcat play “discouraging.”

The passing game delivered. Jeremiah Smith recorded his second straight 200-yard receiving game, catching 11 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns. Day praised his ability to win one-on-one matchups and backed his Heisman candidacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Defensively, the Buckeyes showed improvement after allowing Illinois to rush for 199 yards the previous week. Jaylen McClain added an interception against Iowa, while Devin Sanchez still needs to cut down on penalties and improve his discipline in coverage.

Special teams remain a problem. Connor Hawkins made a 28-yard field goal but missed from 40 yards. Day admitted the unit hasn’t improved enough from last season and wants better pressure situations in practice.

Ohio State may be winning, but Day isn’t lowering his standards. For Wilder and Bey, that means another week without playing time remains possible if they don’t meet the coaching staff’s expectations.