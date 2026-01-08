Ryan Day & Kirby Smart Battling It Out for Two Alabama Athletes Amid Mass Exodus

As Alabama fractures under a mass exodus, two of college football’s biggest sharks have started circling. 18 Bama players have hit the portal so far. Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Georgia’s Kirby Smart are now locked in a head-to-head battle for a pair of elite defensive talents searching for a new home.

High school and college teammates EDGE Qua Russaw and DL James Smith entered the portal after the Tide’s loss to Indiana. According to Matt Zenitz, the veterans are set to visit Athens and Columbus soon. For Kalen DeBoer, who’s set to lose LT Overton and Tim Keenan to the pros, this creates a significant challenge on the defense.

In the 2025 season, Smith featured in all 15 games and started 12, accumulating 28 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and one pass breakup. Add to that two QB hurries and 2.5 sacks, and you can see how Alabama is losing out on an experienced player.

On the other hand, Qua Russaw also played a significant role for the Crimson Tide. After redshirting his freshman season, he tallied 50 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and one forced fumble in two seasons. He also recorded two sacks.

Both players make sense for Ryan Day and Ohio State from production and depth standpoints. DE Caden Curry has exhausted his eligibility, and Kenyatta Jackson Jr. may also declare for the draft. There is some depth in the form of Beau Atkinson and Zion Grady, but ideally, Larry Johnson and Matt Patricia would need multiple players battling it out for starting roles.

The Buckeyes have been linked with Penn State transfer Chaz Coleman, Florida transfer Jayden Woods, and Missouri transfer Damon Wilson when it comes to the defensive end position. However, multiple programs are vying for Coleman’s commitment, and even two other players are showing similar interest.

When it comes to the defensive tackle position, losing Kayden McDonald to the pros, who was a monster all year for the Buckeyes, created a vacuum. However, for now, they have landed John Walker, but only Eddrick Houston and Will Smith Jr. are part of the returning production with experience. That may make James Smith a good get, but Kirby Smart won’t let it be that easy a process.

Kirby Smart’s Georgia is in hot pursuit

Georgia’s defense was a mixed bag in the 2025 season, and it won’t be wrong to argue that the unit was the one to blame for the Bulldogs’ loss to Ole Miss. For Kirby Smart, everything starts at the line of scrimmage, and that’s where the Bulldogs faltered.

For the 2026 season, the defensive line can do with some help from the portal. Even Smart and his coaching staff have shown the same with their hunt for USC’s Devan Thompkins. But Georgia may need more than that. In Smith and Russaw, the Bulldogs will get what they love the most: players with SEC experience. The back-to-back conference champions are looking to make it three times in a row and, at the same time, win some playoff games.

But it’s not just Ohio State and Georgia. Missouri, Tennessee, and LSU are also expected to get Smith and Russaw from the portal. Their trajectory may have been same so far, but it’s unlikely that they’ll land at the same team via the portal.