Ryan Day Lands Ohio State’s Fourth Offensive Commitment for 2027 Class

The Ohio State Buckeyes once again proved why they are at the forefront of college football and recruiting. It’s not even September, and the word out of Columbus is that the Buckeyes just added their fourth offensive commitment of the 2027 class with the recruitment of Jimmy Kalis.

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On April 17, Jimmy Kalis went on Rivals’ YouTube channel and pledged his loyalty to the Buckeyes. The Kalis family celebrated this milestone with literal fireworks in their backyard.

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“I want to thank all of the schools that gave me a chance and believed in me,” Kalis said right after his commitment. “I am really thankful and blessed for all these opportunities I got.”

The Central Catholic OT is a giant of a human being. At the age of 17, he’s standing about 6-foot-7 (some even measure him at 6-foot-8) and weighing nearly 290 pounds. Scouts already have him ranked as a consensus four-star recruit and the No. 21 offensive tackle in the entire country.

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Coach Ryan Day and his staff had to work hard for this one because basically every big-name school wanted him. He actually holds over 40 major scholarship offers. We’re talking about heavy hitters like Georgia, Texas, and LSU all trying to get him to sign. The Bulldogs even made an “eleventh-hour” push right before he announced his decision. In the end, Jimmy felt like Columbus was the best place for him to grow and eventually make it to the NFL.

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“[The Buckeyes] are very high on my list because they have been there and been very consistent since Day 1. They develop OL at a high level and have an elite culture, and they take pride in getting guys to the next level.” Kalis said during his April/February visit.

One of the funniest parts about this story is his family history. His older brother, Kyle Kalis, actually played for Michigan back in the day.

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Even though there might be some playful tension at Thanksgiving, Jimmy is carving his own path as a Buckeye to follow in the footsteps of his dad, Todd Kalis, who was a 4th-round draft pick and played in the pros for eight years. He also has an older sister who is currently a student at Ohio State, so the campus already feels like home to him.

Jimmy is officially the 10th total commitment for the 2027 cycle and the fourth offensive lineman specifically to join the group. He joins fellow 2027 recruits like Kellen Wymer, Mason Wilt, and Brody McNeel. The good news is the Buckeyes aren’t planning to slow down in this department one bit.

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The remaining Buckeyes O-line targets

Insiders expect Ryan Day and OL coach Tyler Bowen are looking to add maybe two or three more players to this 2027 group to make it the best in the country.

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Here are the heavy hitters still on the board and where the Buckeyes stand with them

Mark Matthews, the 5-star prospect from Florida (St. Thomas Aquinas), otherwise known as the No. 1 offensive lineman. The Florida native’s arguably the top priority remaining for the entire offense. He visited Columbus for the Penn State game last fall and came away impressed. However, the Buckeyes are in a dogfight with NIL powerhouses like Miami and Texas A&M to secure his signature.

Next up is Kalel Johnson. He’s the top-ranked uncommitted lineman in Ohio. He just locked in his official visit for June 19-21. Many insiders have already placed “Crystal Ball” predictions for him to land in Columbus, which makes him feel like a done deal already.

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At third, we got Jackson Roper. The Colorado native is ranked as the No. 12 interior offensive lineman. Roper just visited campus on April 13 and called Ohio State a “top option.” He has an official visit set for June 12. But the Buckeyes maybe will have to fend off Oregon, USC, and Texas A&M to get him.

Then there are guys like Ismael Camara, Davis Seaman, and Qua Ford. We can bet coach Bowen will be looking at two or three of this bunch. If the Buckeyes keep on stacking a couple more top-rated linemen, it’s only a matter of time before OSU becomes Linemen University.