Ryan Day Lays Down Tough Rule for Ohio State’s Younger Players: “Nobody Just Gets on the Field”

Khary Wilder came to Columbus with major expectations after finishing his high school career with 267 tackles and 29 sacks. But Day’s message is clear: reputation and talent only get a player so far. If a player does not meet the standards and responsibilities expected of him, he can quickly find himself out of the rotation, as Wilder did against Iowa.

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Wilder’s zero snaps in the 31-14 win were hard to ignore because Ohio State rotated plenty of players. In total, 56 Buckeyes saw action, and several backups logged season-high workloads, including freshman Simeon Caldwell and defensive tackle Will Smith Jr. Wilder, meanwhile, had played in each of the first four games and already shown promise as a pass rusher, recording four pressures against Illinois and eight pressures in only 49 snaps through the first four games. Yet Ohio State used only four defensive ends against Iowa, leaving him completely outside the rotation.

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“That’s why they’re here,” Day said, according to an X post by Bucknuts. “We wouldn’t invest all the time and resources into each player if we didn’t want them to play. Now, it’s the coach’s job to make sure that they’re checking all the boxes and all the requirements to make sure that they’ve earned the opportunity to get on the field.”

“It’s also the player’s responsibility to take the accountability to check those boxes. Nobody just gets on the field because they have talent. But it’s the coach’s job and the player’s job to make sure they’re doing all the things they need to do to earn opportunities to play.”

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Every team has to rebuild its roster each season, and Ohio State is no exception. The players who helped the Buckeyes win last year’s games leave for the draft or the portal, while a new group arrives from across the country to take their spots. Ryan Day lost 11 players to the NFL Draft and brought in 18 transfers, contributing to a roster with more than 50 newcomers. Now, five games into the season, he is making it clear that nobody’s spot is guaranteed.

Ohio State is 4-1 and 2-0 in the Big Ten. The only loss was 24-23 at Texas, and since then, the Buckeyes have beaten Kent State 59-3, Illinois 42-19 and Iowa 31-14. During a presser on October 5, Day was asked about players who have not been getting opportunities, and the head coach pointed directly to what it takes to earn a place on the field.

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Day had already indicated before the Iowa game that Ohio State wanted Wilder to play with more discipline within the defensive scheme before his role expanded. Afterward, he broadened that standard to the rest of the roster. Every freshman and transfer arrives with an opportunity to compete, but talent alone is not enough.

Some freshmen have done enough to earn regular roles. Nickel Jay Timmons started against Texas, played 62 snaps and has three pass breakups and nine tackles in four games, though he missed Iowa with an injury. Brock Boyd and Chris Henry Jr. have each topped 100 receiving yards while carving out spots in the wide receiver rotation.

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Transfers have also made an impact. Wisconsin transfer Christian Alliegro recovered the early fumble at Iowa’s 14-yard line, and Devin McCuin scored three plays later. Florida transfer Ja’Kobi Jackson started at Iowa and ran for 72 yards and a touchdown.

Others have seen their opportunities shrink. Running back Legend Bey played 10 snaps in the opener and scored a 25-yard touchdown, but he has logged only four offensive snaps since and did not play against either Illinois or Iowa. Day had previously said Bey needed to continue building trust through his work in practice.

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“I’m not going to get into details,” Day said of his roster. “But I think we have some really talented freshmen. They just need to make sure they’re doing their part to earn these opportunities. And once they earn the opportunities, then they have to do their job on the field and grade out. It doesn’t just work like, ‘I go out there, I don’t really do my job, and then I get another opportunity.'”

That makes Day’s position tougher than simply asking freshmen to wait their turn. Getting on the field is only the first test. Players then have to execute well enough to keep receiving opportunities, regardless of recruiting ranking, talent or previous flashes.

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With the offensive unit already producing at a high level, Ohio State does not have to rush a young player onto the field before he is ready. Julian Sayin went 20-for-27 for 324 yards and three touchdowns at Iowa. Jeremiah Smith has 44 catches for 823 yards and nine touchdowns through five games.

Day also appears unwilling to lower the standard simply to keep talented young players happy. With transfer-portal decisions always hanging over modern college football, that creates some risk. But his position is that compromising the expectations of the program would create an even bigger one.

Ryan Day draws a hard line on playing time at Ohio State

According to Day, the standard is the same whether a player is a day-one transfer or a freshman. Meet the requirements and the opportunities will come. Fall short, and talent alone will not keep the snaps coming.

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“Well, you might eventually [get another opportunity], but you’ve got to do your job when you get that opportunity,” Day said. “Those are all the growing pains. That’s part of the maturation of a player. We have a lot of faith in a lot of the young guys. We think they’re going to be really good players.”

For Day, that development cannot come at the expense of Ohio State’s standards. Coaches have a responsibility to prepare players, but the players still have to earn the staff’s trust and deliver when their number is called.

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Maryland (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) comes to the Horseshoe on Saturday, giving Ohio State’s younger players another opportunity to push for bigger roles. The Buckeyes are 9-0 all-time against Maryland before turning their attention to Indiana on October 17.