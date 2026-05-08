Ryan Day Learns Brady Edmunds’ Career Intentions as Ohio State Eyes Backup QB Plan

For their 2027 class, the Buckeyes have a lone QB in Brady Edmunds, who committed to OSU in December 2024. Since then, the program has looked to add a second QB. This week, they were linked to 4-star Nebraska commit Trae Taylor. That comes amid doubts surrounding Edmunds’ commitment, with an in-state team eager to flip his commitment. But here’s some good news for Ryan Day amid all the uncertainty.

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“Brady Edmonds right now, though, seems we feel good about where his commitment stands with Ohio State, and that Ohio State fully intends to sign two in this class or at least would like to,” said Josh Newberg during his Friday appearance on Rivals.

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Although Edmonds committed to the Buckeyes two years ago, UCLA has been particularly aggressive, hosting him twice this offseason as the Bruins seek their first QB commit for 2027. The 4-star 2027 QB attended a spring practice this April and was also present for the Bruins’ Junior Day in January 2026. Then, OC Dean Kennedy personally visited Edmunds at Huntington Beach High School in May 2026.

At Huntington Beach, the QB has already surpassed 8,600 career passing yards and accounted for over 100 TDs since his freshman year. For the 2025 season performance, he was named to the All-CIF Southern Section Division 3 team. Then, he became the first 2027 QB to receive an invitation to the prestigious 2026 Elite 11 Finals.

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Imago Ohio State QB commit: Brady Edmunds

Despite consistent physical growth and strong performances, such as at the Elite 11 regional in Los Angeles, Edmunds has seen his ranking slide. Once considered a top-10 overall player, he has dropped to as low as No. 18 in some composite rankings. But that didn’t stop the Bruins from trying to flip the 6’5″, 225 lb prospect.

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Based in Huntington Beach, Brady Edmunds is a local prospect for UCLA, and he grew up attending games at the Rose Bowl. He previously noted that an offer from a “hometown school” like UCLA meant a lot to him and expressed strong interest in the “culture shift” under new head coach DeShaun Foster and his “NFL-caliber” staff. Foster has since been fired, and the Bruins are looking to start anew under Bob Chesney.

But Edmunds stated that he is “1000% locked in” and loves Ohio State. At the time of his pledge, he was a sophomore and chose the Buckeyes over finalists that included PSU, Michigan, and Texas. Yet, due to the current state of CFB, he admitted that his “eyes are definitely still open” to other options. Meanwhile, Ryan Day and his staff are actively pursuing a second QB.

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“They’re definitely pushing for a second quarterback right now, and Trae Taylor would be the most touted guy on the list as it stands right now,” said On3’s Steve Wiltfong. But flipping Taylor wouldn’t be easy for the Buckeyes.

Ryan Day has to put up a tough fight to get the second QB

For Ohio State, flipping Trae Taylor will indeed be a “Herculean effort.” He is considered one of the active recruiters for the Cornhuskers’ 2027 class, even attempting to flip 5-star OSU WR Jamier Brown. Interestingly, Ryan Day’s team is targeting Taylor because of his elite efficiency. As a junior, he threw for 3,571 yards and 38 TDs, and scouts have even compared him to former Buckeye C.J. Stroud due to his precision passing.

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However, flipping his commitment from Nebraska won’t be easy for Day. To be closer to Nebraska, Taylor recently made the rare move of transferring from Illinois to Millard South High School in Omaha for his senior year. His loyalty to Matt Rhule was even mentioned months ago in a social media post.

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“Miami was down until they weren’t. Michigan was down until they weren’t. Indiana didn’t really even have a football program until they did. No one can tell me we can’t get @HuskerFootball back. These people behind me deserve to see us bring Husker football back,” wrote Taylor.

When Ohio State coaches visited him, Taylor went the “extra mile” to inform the Nebraska staff immediately, signaling strong trust, and his camp stated that he is done taking recruiting visits to other schools. Still, with UCLA pressuring Edmunds, OSU’s pursuit of Taylor serves as “insurance” for its 2027 QB room.