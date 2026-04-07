Ryan Day Learns 5-Star OSU Commit’s Career Intentions After Miami Visit

Analysts long considered the Georgia Bulldogs and the Miami Hurricanes as destinations for a 2027 5-star edge rusher. Former Georgia coach Mark Richt is his godfather, and that meant he would commit to Kirby Smart’s program. Miami, on the contrary, was pursuing him with its NIL muscle and with the NFL pipeline. So, it came as a shock when the 5-star talent committed to Ohio State.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

David Jacobs committed to Ohio State in December last year after visiting the school. A visit, he said, “blew” him away. Another factor was the environment he experienced in Columbus, as he trusted the coaches “with everything” in his future. Except, just a few days after his commitment, Jacobs wasn’t finished visiting Miami, and he declared to take visits to the program. He did that this past weekend, and the news for Ryan Day isn’t favorable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Spending a couple of days in Miami this weekend, his younger brother, Rivals 300 defensive lineman Dawson Jacobs, was also on campus,” Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong said yesterday. “I talked to Jacobs’ father, and he emphasized it being more about Dawson this weekend, and Miami reminded DJ that, ‘Hey, we’d love to still have you.’

“The door isn’t completely closed on Miami, but the Hurricanes still have work to do in the sweepstakes. But certainly made a big impression on the family again. It’s a place they love, and Miami will remain in the picture as this process continues…He was able to get around the coaches again, get around the staff. Has pictures up of DJ Jacobs enjoying being back in Coral Gables. He nearly committed to Miami the first time around before committing to Ohio State.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Which Prospects should OSU target next? Let Tony do the scouting, you just make the pick.

As the top-ranked edge rusher and No. 3 overall player in the country, DJ Jacobs already possesses the ideal frame at 6’5.5″ and 225 lbs. His long-term pro upside was evident two years ago when he was named a MaxPreps Sophomore All-American after a dominant 112-tackle, 12-sack season that showcased his elite snap anticipation. The performance not only showed his elite snap anticipation but also showed his long-term pro upside. Should Ohio State be worried?

ADVERTISEMENT

Miami has already landed 8 commits in its 2027 class and ranks 9th nationally. Mario Cristobal has also shown in recent years that he can flip recruits, even from a blueblood like Ohio State. In the 2024 cycle, Cristobal managed to flip 5-star DT Justin Scott and also flipped 4-star Mark Fletcher Jr and Jordan Lyle in the 2023 cycle. DJ Jacobs can be another high-profile flip for Cristobal.

“I will still take some official visits. I committed to Ohio State over Miami and Texas A&M,” DJ Jacobs said about his recruitment status. “Those schools, Georgia, and maybe one or two more, will probably get official visits. Recruiting is never over, so we’ll see who really wants me and who will fight for me. Miami is a great school, and I feel very valued by them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

If Ryan Day manages to lose DJ Jacobs, it will be a major blow for him. DJ Jacobs is the lone edge rusher in Ohio State Buckeyes football’s 2027 class, which ranks No. 3 nationally. Beyond him, Jaiden Bryant is a strong prospect, but he is currently committed to LSU. 4-star Chris Whitehead and Mekai Brown haven’t yet sealed their commitments. But Penn State has already made significant inroads in both players’ recruitment, and it will be hard for Ohio State to sweep in. All things considered, Ryan Day should do everything to keep Jacobs in Columbus.

ADVERTISEMENT

DJ Jacobs younger brother is emerging as an unexpected factor for Miami’s flip scenario

While DJ Jacobs has committed to Ohio State Buckeyes football, his brother Dawson Jacobs has not yet finalized his destination. He is also a solid defensive lineman, ranked 14th in the 2028 recruiting cycle, and at 6’2.5″, 245 lbs, he provides a high physical upside. While Notre Dame and Georgia have been the leaders in Dawson’s recruitment, this weekend’s visit has now established Miami as a top contender. Should Dawson commit to Miami, DJ Jacobs will likely follow his brother in Coral Gables.

“Even though Miami is recruiting Dawson, I think a lot of this obviously had to do with DJ,” ON3’s EJ Holland said. ” You don’t go for three days in Miami’s biggest recruiting event if you’re not interested. I had a chance to be on campus. I saw DJ hanging out with some of the fellow recruits at the pool party. A lot of the staff members. It gave Miami a real chance to get around him, get around his family. Like I said, I think Miami is a true factor here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In today’s recruiting landscape, a commitment isn’t final until the player enrolls. DJ Jacobs still has a year before he does that. His brother, too, will likely do it next year with him. Will they both play in the same program? It’s hard to predict. Only after Jacobs has taken his June official visits will things become clearer. Maybe Ryan Day should try to land his brother, too? That will be a hell of a start!