Ryan Day Learns Jeremiah Smith’s ‘Dream QB’ Was a Michigan Legend, All Along

Jeremiah Smith has already cemented himself as one of college football’s most electrifying talents. And the thing about true greatness is it recognizes greatness, no matter what jersey it wears. So when Smith sat down for a haircut and conversation on DeepCut with VicBlends, he didn’t hesitate to name a Michigan legend as his dream quarterback.

During the interview, VicBlends posed the question, “Who would be your dream quarterback that you could catch a touchdown pass from?” Smith’s answer came quickly and emphatically. “You’ve got to go Tom Brady. That’s the goat. You’ve got to go Tom Brady,” he replied.

When pressed on whether Tom is truly the greatest quarterback of all time, Smith doubled down without a second thought.

“Yes. Yeah. There’s no debate. No debate,” he said. The conviction in his voice made it clear that Smith genuinely believes Brady sits alone at the top of the mountain. Brady transcends rivalries. That says everything about his impact on the game.​

Speaking of Jeremiah Smith and Brady, Smith found himself at the center of one of the season’s biggest controversies during “The Game” against Michigan on November 29. Facing fourth-and-5 at the Michigan 35-yard line in the second quarter, Julian Sayin fired a pass to Smith in the end zone for what was ruled a go-ahead touchdown.

But replays showed Smith appeared to shuffle possession of the football with his foot out of bounds when he crossed the plane. This should’ve been ruled a touchback, not a touchdown. Instead, the call stood as a touchdown, giving Ohio State a 10-6 lead and sparking absolute mayhem on social media. Michigan fans lost their minds, claiming the refs had handed the Buckeyes the game.​

The irony? Tom Brady himself had an opinion on the whole touchback debate. In an interview, Brady recalled the touchdown, saying, “I still maintain it was a touchback!” Still, the fact that Smith cited Brady as his dream QB just weeks after this controversial touchdown adds another layer to the story. Brady built his legacy on making clutch plays and getting every possible call to go his way, something Michigan fans would probably argue Smith is learning a bit too well.

Whether that touchdown should’ve counted or not, Smith finished the 2025 regular season as one of the most dominant receivers in college football. And he’s got at least one more year to terrorize Big Ten defenses before inevitably hearing his name called early in the NFL Draft. And when he gets there, maybe he’ll also cement his legacy as one of the greatest, just like Brady did.

When college money beats NFL money

Jeremiah Smith is pulling in more money this year ($4.2 million NIL valuation) than former Ohio State player Jaxson Smith-Njigba is earning on his NFL rookie contract with the Seattle Seahawks ($3.6 million in 2025). Smith-Njigba, the same guy who torched Nebraska for 240 yards in a single game and went 20th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, is making less than a college sophomore. And it’s not like JSN is struggling in the pros either.

He made the Pro Bowl after a 1,130-yard season in 2024. And this year, he’s absolutely cooking defenses with 1,428 yards and counting, averaging a ridiculous 109.8 yards per game. He’s on pace for All-Pro honors, yet his four-year, $14.4 million contract means he’s getting lapped financially by Jeremiah Smith.

Smith’s NIL portfolio looks like something of a professional athlete. He has deals with Red Bull, Adidas, Nintendo, Lululemon and many more. That $4.2 million valuation might just be the floor for Smith. This raises an important question, though. For elite athletes like Jeremiah Smith, staying in school might actually be a better financial decision, at least in the short term. Because why rush to the NFL when you’re already being paid the same money?