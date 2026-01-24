Ryan Day Learns Ohio State DC’s Future After Big Cowboys News

After Ohio State lost its offensive coordinator to the USF Bulls, Ryan Day’s coaching staff faced a test of stability. The Buckeyes’ head coach has prioritized locking down the defensive coordinator, Matt Patricia, who remains in Columbus, amid NFL interest. The latest news, however, could ease those worries.

For weeks, it has been rumored that Matt Patricia is a candidate under discussion to replace Matt Eberflus as the Cowboys’ DC. However, the latest report from CBS’s NFL insider Jonathon Jones revealed that the Cowboys agreed to hire the Eagles’ passing game coordinator and secondary coach, Christian Parker, as their new defensive coordinator.

“The Dallas Cowboys are finalizing a deal with Eagles passing game coordinator/DBs coach Christian Parker to be their next defensive coordinator, sources tell @NFLonCBS,” Jonathon Jones wrote on X. “Parker is one of the best young coaches in all of football, and he lands in Dallas.”

Parker’s hiring would keep Patricia’s name out of the NFL rumors, and he would remain under Ryan Day’s coaching staff at Columbus. The longtime NFL coordinator returned to the collegiate game last season, replacing Jim Knowles as Ohio State’s DC. Though it was considered a bold and unpredictable move, the 3x Super Bowl-winning experience paid off at the collegiate level.

The Buckeyes were ranked among the top three in defense throughout Matt Patricia’s first year at Ohio State. They led the nation in several key defensive categories, including scoring defense (allowing only 8.2 points per game), passing defense (129.1 yards per game), and red zone defense (permitting scores on just 66.7% of opponent possessions).

Patricia’s hiring helped bring back Caleb Downs, Arvell Reese, and Sonny Styles and landed a commitment from five-star freshman Kayden McDonald. Those players played a key role in the Buckeyes’ defense, where DT McDonald, LB Reese, and safety Downs earned All-America first-team selections. Meanwhile, LB Styles is projected to be the first-round NFL Draft pick.

He’s been the cornerstone of Ryan Day’s staff, and the Cowboys news could soothe the head coach’s concerns about Patricia’s future with Ohio State.

Matt Patricia to strengthen Ohio State’s defense

Despite NFL rumors, Coach Day and his DC, Matt Patricia, hit the recruiting trail on Wednesday across three states, including Virginia, North Carolina, and Connecticut, to support Ohio State’s recruiting efforts. They visited Mills Godwin High School standout IOL Brody McNeel, their 2027 class recruit. The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder committed to OSU in November 2020, rejecting scholarships from Penn State, Tennessee, and other schools.

Following the stop, Day and Patricia visited Quinton Cypher, the ninth-best LB prospect of the Class of 2027, who joined the Buckeyes program last December. Their visit made Quinton’s mother, Alicia, share her excitement on X: “Do you have any idea how much I’m fangirling right now?!?!! #InthePresenceOfGreatness @CypherQuinton @OhioStateFB.”

Following that, Coach Day and Patricia also visited Millbrook High School to meet Mekai Brown, the four-star edge and the No. 1 prospect in the state of Connecticut for the 2027 class. With that being said, it is pretty clear that Day and Patricia have no internal tensions, despite coaching rumors, and are working together to build a strong defense for the future class.