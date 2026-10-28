Ryan Day Leaves Everything on Julian Sayin’s Family After Still Not Getting QB Room Clarity

Ohio State beat Indiana 19-15, but Ryan Day’s problems are far from over. With Julian Sayin injured and USC looming, the No. 2 Buckeyes still don’t have a publicly confirmed starting quarterback. For a team chasing a national championship, that uncertainty couldn’t come at a worse time.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

At 6-1, Ohio State has little room for error. Neither Luke Fahey nor Tavien St. Clair has started a college game, leaving Day with two inexperienced options against USC. His October 27 press conference brought encouraging news about Sayin’s recovery, but no clear timeline for his return.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ryan Day didn’t have an update on Julian Sayin but said the quarterback is ‘doing well.’ Day said he will let Sayin and his family address his injury when they’re ready. Day hopes to have Sayin with the Buckeyes during the USC game this weekend,” Eleven Warriors senior producer Chase Brown reported on X on October 27.

Sayin injured his throwing arm after taking a sack against Indiana on October 17. He later appeared on the sideline wearing a sling. Fahey replaced him for the final 10 offensive snaps but went 0-for-2 passing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Day previously indicated that Sayin would miss several weeks. Reports have since raised the possibility of a season-ending absence, although Ohio State hasn’t officially confirmed that timeline.

“We’re hopefully going to have him with us this weekend, and things have gone as good as they could have been. He’s in good spirits and doing well,” Day said Tuesday, according to Eleven Warriors.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Sayin’s family will handle further medical updates, Day faces an immediate decision about who will run his offense against USC.

St. Clair, a former five-star recruit, was initially expected to back up Sayin. But Fahey overtook him during preseason camp and emerged as Ohio State’s No. 2 quarterback. Now, Day has reopened the competition rather than automatically handing Fahey the starting job.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ryan Day said Ohio State will ‘keep working on packages for both’ Luke Fahey and Tavien St. Clair this week. Day said the Buckeyes will figure out what/who gives the team the best chance to win over the next three practices,” Brown reported in a separate update on X.

Day also praised both quarterbacks for their work during the bye week.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Both quarterbacks practiced well last week, which was good. It was good energy. Guys were rallying around both guys,” he said Tuesday.

The coaching staff hasn’t ruled out using both players against USC, although Day wants one quarterback receiving most of the first-team practice repetitions before kickoff.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the quarterback decision is only part of Ohio State’s problem. The offensive line has surrendered 15 sacks through seven games, raising concerns about protecting a first-time starter on the road. An inexperienced quarterback facing constant pressure could quickly turn a difficult situation into an offensive disaster.

That puts additional responsibility on Bo Jackson, who has rushed for 516 yards and four touchdowns. With Ja’Kobi Jackson recovering from foot surgery, Ohio State may need its rushing attack to carry more of the offensive burden.

“We all have to step up, coaches, players,” Day acknowledged, emphasizing that replacing Sayin will require adjustments across the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

USC enters Saturday’s matchup following a humiliating 24-7 loss to Wisconsin. However, the Trojans’ struggles offer little guarantee for Ohio State, especially with Oregon awaiting the Buckeyes on November 7.

Day doesn’t necessarily need another Julian Sayin to beat USC. But he needs someone capable of running the offense without becoming a liability. And Saturday will reveal whether keeping the quarterback competition open was smart strategy or a sign of genuine uncertainty.