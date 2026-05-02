Ryan Day Loses Assistant Coach Who Was Key to Ohio State’s Recruiting for Years

Ryan Day’s Ohio State just wrapped up the 2026 cycle ranked No. 4 nationally, according to 247Sports. But you don’t build a recruiting machine like that by accident. And you don’t sustain it for seven straight years inside the top five without behind-the-scenes playmakers. That’s why this update stings because one of the Buckeyes’ recruiting geniuses is walking out the door.

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On May 1, Letterman Row confirmed that Ohio State assistant director of recruiting strategy Nick Murphy is leaving the program. Some might not have even heard his name but his fingerprints are everywhere. He arrived in 2022 and immediately became part of the Buckeyes’ recruiting backbone. Now, he’s moving on to opportunities outside of college football. While it’s good for him, the timing isn’t ideal for Ryan Day.

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Ohio State is set to face one of its most critical stretches of the year with May and June official visits, camps, and evaluations. This is when relationships either lock in or fall apart. And Nick Murphy was one of the guys making sure they locked in. Spend any time around the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, and you’d see him hosting recruits, connecting with families, and building trust. Just ask incoming RB Favour Akih, who didn’t forget who was there early.

“Coach [Nick] Murphy and coach [Tony] Johnson were on my recruiting trail when I only had a couple offers, and they never stopped ever since then, they’d watch my film and coach me up!” he said. “Having a great support system at Ohio State knowing I’d be taking care is a main focus of me signing.”

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As you can see, the job isn’t just finding talent but also believing in it before everyone else does. It means staying consistent and making the recruit feel seen. Nick Murphy did that in Columbus. Even before Ohio State, he had experience across multiple stops including Charlotte, Minnesota, and UCF. Now, Ryan Day has to replace him. No doubt they’ll bring in a worthy replacement. Still, staff change is never straightforward as continuity and relationship matter in recruiting.

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At Ohio State, expectations are not normal. Lose a game, and people start talking. Lose to Michigan, as Ryan Day did in 2024, and suddenly your job security becomes a national debate. Win a national championship a few months later, and you’re back on top of the world. That’s the standard that the head coach leans into.

Ryan Day says Ohio State isn’t for everyone

Speaking to Chris Low of On3, Ryan Day didn’t bother with a sugar-coated recruiting pitch.

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“It’s not for everybody, coaches and players,” he said. “And if you don’t like it, there are a lot of other places to go. But we embrace those expectations and are going to do everything we can to meet them.”

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That’s how Ohio State operates. They filter rather than chase. And that’s probably how Ryan Day will search for their new assistant director of recruiting strategy. Right now, the Buckeyes sit at No. 3 in the 2026 class per On3, with 28 commits. Eighteen of the 28 commits are 4-stars.

At the top are two 5-star No. 1 players at their positions, WR Chris Henry Jr. and LB Cincere Johnson. And it doesn’t stop there. OT Sam Greer (No. 35), CB Jay Timmons (No. 47), WR Jerquaden Guilford (No. 75), and DE Khary Wilder (No. 81) all landed inside the top 100.

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That’s Ohio State recruiting. And it’s why losing someone like Nick Murphy matters. But it doesn’t derail the operation because the system is bigger than one person. Still, without the right replacement, things could go sideways. So, all eyes will be on the next person Ryan Day brings in.