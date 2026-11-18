Ryan Day is refusing to pull the plug on Luke Fahey, even after the freshman’s brutal start nearly wrecked Ohio State’s season. Thrown into the fire following Julian Sayin’s injury, Fahey lost back-to-back starts against USC and Oregon, sending the Buckeyes crashing to 6-3 and losing control of their Big Ten and playoff hopes. Saturday’s 28-19 win over Northwestern finally stopped the bleeding, giving Fahey his first victory as a starter.

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At Tuesday’s presser, the Ohio State coach made it clear that Fahey is still the guy and that he is impressed with how Fahey has handled the pressure. When Sayin got hurt in the 19-15 win at Indiana, Day went with a three-star freshman over Tavien St. Clair, a five-star from Bellefontaine, Ohio. Day said before the Northwestern game that the call runs through coaches and players, and St. Clair is “one snap” away.

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“For someone who is a true freshman, who kind of got thrust into this role, I think he’s handled it about as good as you can handle it,” Day said, according to an X post by Eleven Warriors. “In terms of his approach, every day it’s not all been perfect; he knows that. He’s got a lot to learn; there are a lot of areas that he needs to grow in for sure, but just the way that he’s coming in every day and his approach, he’s stayed very positive. He’s worked very hard in the Woody, and I just think his mindset is something that’s noticeable to me.”

Before Northwestern, Fahey was 66 of 101 for 823 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions on the season. In the USC loss, he went 21 of 38 for 260 yards and a touchdown. Against Oregon, he was 36 of 50 for 360 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

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Fahey was 21 of 32 for 201 yards, three touchdowns, and a pick against Northwestern, which put him past 1,000 yards for the year. The win moved the Buckeyes from No. 21 to No. 16 in the AP poll and put Fahey at 1-2 as a starter, with Ohio State at 7-3 and 5-2 in the Big Ten.

“He’s pretty unflappable out there,” Day said. “There’s been some tough spots he’s been in, but he just keeps going after it. And so for a young player, there’s a lot of resilience there. That’s a great sign for a quarterback because when you look at it, so many of the guys who go on to make it in college football or in the NFL, they go through ups and downs and adversity along the way.”

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“And this is a guy that doesn’t let the last play affect the next. He’s 19 years old and hasn’t played a whole lot of football, but that’s something that I think is certainly a bright spot moving forward.”

The Buckeyes averaged 438.5 yards in the USC and Oregon games and still scored just 46 points between them. The defense gave up 35.5 points a game during the skid, after allowing 13.4 over the first seven games. Ohio State also lost back-to-back games for the first time in 15 years. The offensive line struggled in pass protection in both games, and Day has since settled on a new front five.

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Day has leaned on Fahey in tight spots. Late in the third quarter against Northwestern, with Ohio State ahead by one, he skipped the short-yardage run on fourth-and-1 and called a rollout pass. Fahey hit Devbin McCuin for an 8-yard touchdown, a week after underthrowing a similar play against Oregon.

Fahey’s first-drive interception bounced off Chris Henry Jr.’s helmet. He also spiked a third-and-12 throw well short of McCuin, and the home crowd booed. But he put the ball in Jeremiah Smith’s hands: 11 catches for 117 yards and a touchdown. Smith broke the Big Ten career receiving yards record doing it. That was the win Fahey had waited three starts for.

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Luke Fahey has two games to make his case to Ryan Day

Fahey grew up in Southern California rooting for Ohio State. His family’s ties to the school go back generations, so Saturday meant more than a stat line.

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Fahey came in as a Mission Viejo passer with more than 6,300 yards and 63 touchdowns in his high school career before one late senior game. He committed in July 2025 over Stanford and Indiana, among others.

“This is a moment we’ve all dreamed about,” Fahey said postgame, according to Lyle Alenstein of Eleven Warriors. “And to run out there every single time, it’s truly unreal. But to be playing the game and then finally get a win, words can’t describe how I feel right now.”

Ohio State plays at Nebraska on Saturday, with the Cornhuskers at 6-4 and coming off a 31-0 win at Rutgers, while the Buckeyes lead the series 10-1. Day called it the next test: win a game on the road. After that, Michigan comes to the Shoe on November 28, and Fahey will have two more games to show whether Day’s confidence is justified.