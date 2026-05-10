Ryan Day Makes Major Arthur Smith Announcement to Avoid Repeating Past OSU Mistake

Ohio State’s disappointing end to the 2025 campaign with the Miami loss exposed offensive flaws, especially in Julian Sayin’s game. The game was also different from a coaching standpoint. Ryan Day took over the play-calling duties to ease off some pressure on Brian Hartline, who was navigating between Columbus and South Florida. The move didn’t work, and the Buckeyes’ head coach wants to return to what brought him to the national championship.

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Ryan Day appeared on the May 8 episode of Lantern TV, where the head coach was asked about what went into his hiring of Arthur Smith as the offensive coordinator. The question was pertinent as, unlike his previous three OC hires, Day had no prior working relationship with the former Steelers offensive coordinator.

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“When we hired Chip, the idea was really looking for somebody who had a lot of experience coaching in big games,” Day told Lantern TV. “And really the guys that we looked at were guys who were former head coaches in the NFL. Bill O’Brien was there, looked at a few other coaches. Chip certainly fit that and obviously the relationship that we had, but Bill was the first one that we hired and then he went to Boston College. And then we were able to get Chip.”

“It was the same type of thing this time around. One, somebody who had a lot of experience and could sort of run the offense, where I could maybe take a step back and focus on the team a little bit more. Two, somebody who had a different perspective because we’ve been sort of in the same offense here for a while,” Ryan said during the interview.

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The Miami game was the only time Ryan Day had the play-calling hat during the 2025 season. In fact, he officially gave up play-calling duties ahead of the 2024 season. Former UCLA head coach Chip Kelly was hired as the co-OC and served as the primary play-caller.

The offense evolved into a spread-to-run machine that led the Buckeyes to a national championship. Over that campaign, Ohio State averaged 5.0 yards per carry, and its two main running backs combined for over 2,000 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns. On his part, Ryan Day played the “CEO” part perfectly. However, with Smith’s hiring, he’s not just getting a new OC.

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“Brian did a great job when he was here. Chip did a great job when he was here, but we’re all kind of from the same offense, where Arthur comes in with a different perspective, and there’s a lot of different ways to do things,” he added.

Arthur Smith brings a pro-style perspective to Ohio State

The head coach has handed the reins of the offense to the veteran NFL OC Smith. He spent two years with the Pittsburgh Steelers and also served as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. Smith brings 17 years of NFL experience across different schemes to improve the Buckeyes’ offense. The head coach welcomed the Smith family to the team.

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“We are happy to welcome Arthur, his wife Allison, and their family to Ohio State,” said Day. “He will bring immediate value to our program and was exactly what we were looking for as we set out to find our next offensive coordinator. His track record in the NFL, experience as a coordinator, player caller, and a head coach checked every box during the search. He’ll do a great job in helping our players reach their potential on the field while also connecting with them as people.”

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Smith is the only coordinator who has managed to make seven different running backs finish with 1,000 or more yards from scrimmage in seven years in history. As he entered the Steelers in 2024, the offensive graph shot up. Pittsburgh improved its total, rushing, and scoring offenses.

But more than the numbers, it’s the approach that is different. Kelly relied on the innovation-heavy college offense. With Smith, the Buckeyes are getting a pro-style, physical under-center scheme with a focus on leverage and power. The fans may see 12- and 13-personnel formations, and we’re likely to see more snaps with Julian Sayin under center. Fortunately, the fanbase already saw what a veteran NFL coach can do for the team, as Matt Patricia improved the defense last year. Ryan Day is hoping for the same from Smith.