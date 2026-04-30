Ryan Day Makes Move for 5-Star QB Who Already Has Offers from 30 FBS Programs

Ohio State’s hunt for a future QB has led Ryan Day to a Michigan native who has already amassed over 30 offers in the early stages of his recruitment, but the Buckeyes’ biggest challenge might be overcoming the prospect’s deep ties to their fiercest rival.

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Donald Tabron II made the news of Ohio State’s offer official himself by dropping an X post that read:

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“Honored to be offered by THE @OhioStateFB.”

With that offer, Ryan Day is now head-to-head in competition with 33 other schools for one of the most coveted prospects in the 2028 cycle.

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This offer isn’t a late entry because the foundation was already there. In March 2025, the 6’4, 195-pounder walked through the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, getting a firsthand look at how things operate in Columbus. That visit gave him an understanding of what’s waiting for him. And then there’s the relationship factor with QB coach Billy Fessler.

Still early in his tenure, Billy Fessler has been in steady contact with Donald Tabron, who likes the energy and respects the communication. And maybe most importantly, he sees a coach who can develop him. At Ohio State, QB development is an expectation, and that sells for this high school QB who’s already producing big numbers.

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As a freshman at Detroit’s Cass Tech, Donald Tabron threw for 1,656 yards and 17 touchdowns, guiding his team to a Michigan Division I state title. But he topped even that with a strong sophomore jump with nearly 2,900 passing yards and 35 TDs. And that’s how he led his school back to the state championship game.

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Recruiting analysts have taken notice of his upside, too. 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins described Donald Tabron as a “tall pocket passer that can feed his playmakers,” praising his efficiency and ability to stay on schedule. He’s seen as the nation’s No. 3 QB and the No. 27 overall player. With so much talent dripping, it comes without question that Ryan Day has stiff competition.

Michigan currently holds the edge in this recruitment. According to Rivals’ prediction machine, the Wolverines sit at nearly a 50% chance to land Donald Tabron. Well, he’s a native, and he’s visited Ann Arbor 14 times. But Ohio State shouldn’t be worrying about its rival alone.

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Per Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong, Oregon has positioned itself well, with Texas A&M in the mix too, while Auburn remains in the picture despite coaching turnover. So yes, right now, Ohio State is playing catch-up, but not from scratch. And this offer came after a potential miss from another future QB.

Ryan Day gets a disappointing QB update

Just as Ryan Day was pushing hard for Champ Monds, a 2028 QB who reclassified to 2027, the tide started to shift. For months, Ohio State looked like the favorite with multiple visits and strong relationships. But then, with Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame entering the picture, the Buckeyes suddenly find themselves on the outside looking in.

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“Today’s April 22. I would assume sometime in the next five to seven days, [Champ] Monds will make a decision,” On3’s Max Torres said. “Florida State and Ohio State are obviously the other two schools that he’s keen on. But yeah, I give the Irish the edge and my predictions on Notre Dame.”

And that stings because Ohio State was right there. Champ Monds even said all the right things about Columbus.

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“It was a great visit overall, getting to see Coach Billy Fessler, Coach Ryan Day, and Coach Arthur Smith,” he said. “I just wanted to get up there and see them operate the offense again. It was a great experience overall getting to meet Julian Sayin and all the receivers in that wide receiver room and see how much of a brotherhood those guys have.”

This was a recruitment that Ohio State did right. Sometimes, that still isn’t enough. Champ Monds is now expected to lean toward Notre Dame, with a commitment date set for May 1 on The Pat McAfee Show. So if he goes to South Bend, the push for Donald Tabron will intensify.

But there’s one thing. He could eventually share a QB room with 2027 Brady Edmunds, a 5-star already locked into the Buckeyes’ plans. For some recruits, that’s a deterrent, while it’s a motivation for others. The question is which category Donald Tabron falls into.