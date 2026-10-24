Ryan Day Makes Move to Poach Big Ten Rival’s WR Commit 

Ryan Day isn’t interested in letting Big Ten rivals keep their best recruits. Ohio State has now set its sights on four-star WR Bennett Konkey, Illinois’ prized 2027 commitment. After watching Konkey torch defenses with elite speed, Day is making a late push to bring him to Columbus. And Bret Bielema could be staring at an embarrassing recruiting loss to a conference rival.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to Rivals’ Mick Walker on X, Ohio State has offered Konkey from Geneva (Ill.) as the program looks to add speed. Konkey has run 100 meters in 10.25 seconds, giving Day another reason to pursue the Big Ten rival’s pledge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Konkey had no scholarship offers until Western Illinois came in on April 15. Two months later, he had 16 offers, with eight of them being from Power Four programs. He picked Illinois on June 16 over Iowa, Iowa State, and Northwestern. Now, Ohio State has shown up with Day keen on adding a receiver to the roster who can run past a defense, and Konkey appears to fit the bill.

Konkey went from a three-star to a four-star, 91 rating, and now sits at No. 33 among receivers nationally. Rivals compared him to Trey Palmer, the sixth-round pick from Nebraska and LSU who ran a 4.33 at the combine. Palmer was also a Louisiana state champion in the 200-meter track championships during his senior year in 2018, with track numbers close to Konkey’s. At 6-foot-1 and weighing around 185 pounds, Konkey also wins contested balls, so he isn’t just a track guy in pads.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a junior, he caught 41 passes for 739 yards and nine touchdowns in nine games. Through two games this fall, he had 14 catches for 395 yards and six scores. He had posted 46 catches, 961 yards and 13 touchdowns, over 20 yards a catch, through six games, ranking among the top five nationally in receiving yards and first in Illinois.

Iowa, Iowa State, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Indiana, Duke and Syracuse all offered Konkey earlier this year, with Ohio State being the latest program to approach him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Buckeyes have a reason to keep restocking the wide receiver room. Jeremiah Smith could leave for the NFL after this season, and Konkey brings a different skill set from the big, physical outside players Ohio State often lands.

Konkey also owns the Class 3A titles in the 100 (10.39) and 200 (21.08) from last spring, the first state track championships in Geneva history. He went unbeaten in the 100 all season.

ADVERTISEMENT

And this isn’t the first time Ryan Day has targeted receivers with elite track speed. Ohio State already has five-star WR Jamier Brown committed in its 2027 class. Brown won three Division II state track titles in June, clocking 10.42 seconds in the 100 meters and a record-setting 20.91 in the 200. He also ran a 10.35 at regionals. Then there’s freshman Jaeden Ricketts, who arrived with a 10.5-second personal best in the 100 meters and a national hurdles championship on his résumé. Clearly, Day has been building a receiver room loaded with speed, and Konkey could be another addition.

Day’s staff likely noticed what Geneva’s coach, Boone Thorgesen, has said openly about the Illinois commit: Konkey lines up everywhere, so opponents can’t plan around him. Thorgesen has already been scheming for double coverage.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s the kind of speed Ohio State wants to bring to its offense. Defense would have to keep a safety deep to prevent Konkey from getting behind the secondary, leaving more room underneath for other playmakers.

Konkey may still be an Illini, but head coach Bret Bielema and receivers coach Justin Stepp now have a recruiting fight on their hands with Ohio State showing up.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Konkey means to Illinois

Konkey was the first receiver in Illinois’ 2027 class and its highest-rated commit. Bielema’s class is small, so each pledge counts for the program. As for Konkey, he offers the offense something the program doesn’t have: a true burner who can start on the outside, work the slot, or return kicks.

Konkey said the staff sold him on that role. “They said they haven’t had anyone with my speed and route running,” Konkey said to 247Sports, and that pitch got him to commit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Collin Dixon is the projected starter, and freshmen Nas Rankin and Kenyon Alston are in the mix. Several veterans will be gone by 2027, and if Konkey stays, he could be an immediate starter and contributor. But if he leaves for Ohio State or another program, Illinois loses its best recruiting win of the cycle to a conference rival.