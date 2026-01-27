Ryan Day Makes OSU True Freshman a Promise Despite Filling His Spot Via Transfer Portal

Just when it looked like Ryan Day and the Buckeyes had put the finishing touches on their 2026 recruiting class, Ohio State made one more move. They quietly added a kicker out of North Carolina to bring new competition to a position that’s been anything but settled in Columbus.

“It feels amazing,” Cooper Peterson said after committing. “Being a Buckeye is a dream.”

And Peterson is not coming to Columbus to wait his turn in silence. Ohio State’s staff has already informed Peterson that he will come in early June and have a chance right away to compete, lining up with Connor Hawkins for kickoff and field goal duties.

“The staff told me that I will come in early June and be able to compete head-to-head with Connor for the starting spot on kickoffs and field goals. Whoever does better this fall camp will be our starter,” Peterson said.

Although Peterson has time on his side, former Baylor kicker Hawkins may be seen as the likely starter on paper. And while some fans dismiss kicking as a minor element, OSU knows better. A single missed field goal can overturn an entire season.

The Buckeyes were just a kick away from following Indiana’s path to the CFPs. For his part, Peterson seems prepared for such pressure, and it seems like he’s pretty confident about working under Ryan Day, with whom he’s likely to have had a conversation about his role on the team.

“I’m ready to embrace it,” he responded when asked. “You pray for the moments when you get your chance, and I just have to take advantage of it.”

Peterson had a solid resume at Corvian Community School in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he scored 57 touchbacks on 68 kickoffs, went 8-of-9 on field goals as a senior in 2025 with a long of 49 yards, and even handled punting duties while averaging 47.3 yards per boot. He had visited OSU during the Buckeyes’ Week 3 game against Ohio when he also had an offer from Michigan State.

Connor Hawkins was OSU’s last option before Peterson’s arrival, with Jayden Fielding out of eligibility and Jackson Courville transferring to Tulane.

Ryan Day and Co. eye special teams fix with Marty Biagi

OSU has finally addressed one of the most important offseason issues by hiring former Pittsburgh Steelers OC Arthur Smith as their new offensive coordinator. According to sources, they are still considering making another major addition that may improve special teams, which has been one of the program’s weaknesses last season.

Ohio State is targeting Marty Biagi of Notre Dame as its special teams coordinator. Biagi has been in that role at Notre Dame since 2023, after stints at Ole Miss and Purdue, and he even made a name for himself in Kentucky as a special teams assistant before running his own units at North Texas.

His units were outstanding in every aspect during his three seasons at Notre Dame. In the first round of CFP, Biagi’s unit delivered, accounting for three field goals, a touchdown, and a key fourth-quarter trick play that extended a drive and helped seal the victory.

In 2024, the Irish tied for first place nationally in blocked kicks (6), they were No.2 in blocked punts (3), and No.7 in kickoff return defense (15.61 yards per return). Under Biagi, punter James Rendell and kicker Mitch Jeter produced game-winning performances, including Jeter’s 41-yard field goal that won the Orange Bowl, while freshman DL Bryce Young made history as the only true freshman in the country with three blocked kicks.

The special teams have been a focus after Ohio State just added Connor Hawkins and Cooper Peterson to handle kicking duties, and having multiple coaches who can drill that aspect of the game is essential.