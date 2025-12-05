Ryan Day Makes Surprising Announcement Involving Brian Hartline’s Replacement

Ohio State entered the Big Ten Championship week balancing on-field preparation with a sudden staffing crisis. Signing Day produced enough storylines on its own, but the program’s attention shifted when OC Brian Hartline accepted the head-coaching job at USF. But HC Ryan Day did not sound unsettled. Instead, he suggested a move that isn’t typical for most major programs, and it reveals a great deal about how Ohio State operates.

“We’ll have a lot of people, I think, who apply for the job,” Ryan Day said in his Wednesday presser. “We’ll make sure we’re thorough in our evaluation and get the feedback of some of the players.”

Getting his players’ feedback isn’t a new thing for Ryan Day. He believes that empowering his athletes strengthens the culture that sustains Ohio State’s success. Looking at how things worked out for Carlos Locklyn, after TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins helped guide that hire, it’s clear why Day leans on his locker room: they know what fits best.

That dynamic now repeats itself inside a wide receiver room that has produced some of the sport’s most consistent NFL talent pipelines. Now, this brings us to the question. How quickly can that room rally around a new voice with Brian Hartline still in the building through the postseason?

The timeline is tight. Ryan Day explained that Brian Hartline’s move “happened very, very quickly,” and that the challenge for the staff is adapting without losing momentum. Ohio State has internal options, starting with TE coach Keenan Bailey, a staff veteran since 2016, with close proximity to the receivers. Devin Jordan, a former Buckeye who currently assists the wideouts, is another familiar figure. But can they bring the offensive identity that the predecessor established?

The former Buckeye receiver returned to Columbus in 2017 and transformed the wideout room into a steady first-round factory. These include players like Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka, Terry McLaurin, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Present OSU WRs Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate are the next waves projected to continue that trend. And with success comes the challenge of maintaining recruiting stability amid leadership changes.

Ohio State felt the repercussions instantly. 4-star WR Kayden Dixon-Wyatt flipped to USC within hours of Brian Hartline’s announcement. 5-star Chris Henry Jr., long committed to Ohio State, has not signed as Oregon and USC continue their push. 4-star Jerquaden Guilford also remains unsigned. Meanwhile, South Florida is already running high with several receivers committing to the Bulls, bringing their total commits to 20, ranking 68th in the nation. Still, the players closest to Hartline continue to endorse him as he transitions to a head-coaching role.

Ryan Day and Brian Hartline are focused on the postseason

QB Julian Sayin said Brian Hartline improved his understanding of the passing game and was not surprised he stayed through the season. Former Buckeyes QB C.J. Stroud added that Hartline’s authenticity was one of the reasons he chose Ohio State and that he expects him to thrive at USF. Ryan Day raised no blame on the timing but called it a strong opportunity for his departing coach.

Instead of pulling a Lane Kiffin on Brian Hartline, Ohio State will still have him coaching in the postseason, which speaks a lot about internal relationships.

“We’ll do a good job of focusing on winning this game this week,” Ryan Day said. “He’s gonna be a huge part of that. He said he’s gonna give us his all this week to make sure we go win the Big Ten Championship and then finish out the season the right way.”

That clarity sets up the next stage of determining how Ohio State restructures its offensive leadership. Still, the calendar complicates everything. Coaching movement during December disrupts continuity, and the portal adds urgency. Ryan Day may assume more play-calling duties temporarily, but Ohio State is unlikely to replace Brian Hartline with a single coach capable of handling both the wide receivers room and the coordinator role. So, multiple hires could be on the cards. And as the Buckeyes chase a B1G Championship against Indiana, they now have two priorities. Win the postseason and secure their offensive future.