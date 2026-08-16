Ryan Day Makes Vulnerable Confession Over Major OSU Unit Concern: “I Don’t Think We’re There Yet”

Despite their disappointing exit from the College Football Playoff early this year, Ryan Day and Ohio State have been tipped by many analysts to have a better 2026 than other programs in the subdivision. However, a recent revelation from the head coach has exposed a major lapse in the team. Day acknowledged the Buckeyes fall short on defense.

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“You have to handle high levels of information,” Day said to the media in an August 15 video after the team’s second week of fall camp. “You got the center, you got the quarterback, and then probably the tight end; I mean, those guys have to be on top of their stuff. So, it’s easy to get worn down, but that can’t happen. And they’re going to come out the back end of this thing stronger as a group. But I think the question still remains who are going to be the guys that we can count on to make the plays and do the job?

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“I think that’s maybe another thing about the defense. It’s like you have some good depth there, but who’s going to make the play? Who’s going to be the guy that we count on when it matters the most? And I don’t think we’re there yet, but the good news is we have some different guys that are, competing for those opportunities.”

The Buckeyes had the best defense in college football in the 2025 regular season. With an average of 10.0 points per game, the defense was a huge contributing factor to their undefeated regular season and the reason why their exit from the College Football National Championship was not more embarrassing than it was. Their losses in the Big Ten Championship game to Indiana and CFP quarterfinal to Miami were tied to their offensive woes, and had the defense to thank for ensuring the embarrassment was not more.

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Following the 2025 season, Ohio State lost 11 players to the 2026 NFL Draft, with some of them being defensive starters. Arvell Reese, Sonny Styles, Caleb Downs, and Kayden McDonald are all players who left the Buckeyes to begin their professional careers. As such, the current level of the team’s defense is not up to the expected standard Ryan Day wants.

With the season opener approaching, OSU’s defense remains in rebuild mode. Regardless, Day confirmed that several defensive players are stepping up in their responsibilities and trying to fill the void left behind by the former players. Ohio State’s defense features Kenyatta Jackson Jr., Eddrick Houston, Zion Grady, Payton Pierce, Christian Allegro, and Jaylen McClain, all expected to play significant roles next season.

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If things remain the same, Day may have to use the team’s offense to make up for their defensive shortcomings. Ahead of the 2026 season, the Buckeyes’ offense is rated higher than the defense. The likes of quarterback Julian Sayin and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith have been tipped to win the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year Award.