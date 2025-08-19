Ryan Day Might Have Set Julian Sayin Up for Failure as Big Concerns Loom Over Ohio State’s Week 1 Test

Julian Sayin’s rise to QB1 at Ohio State capped months of speculation, and it wasn’t a clean sweep. The former five-star flipped from Alabama to Columbus with expectations and pressure higher than most true freshmen could handle. Reports out of camp said Sayin showcased elite accuracy and composure, beating out the more experienced Lincoln Kienholz in what Ryan Day himself called one of the tightest competitions of his tenure. Still, while the long upside made him the fan favorite, there’s a lingering question of whether elevating him so quickly put him right into a storm he may not be ready to weather.

That storm begins immediately in Week 1. Instead of easing Sayin into a rhythm with a lower-tier tune-up, he’s staring down preseason No. 1 Texas in one of the biggest opening-week games in modern college football. Steve Sarkisian’s Longhorns have the weapons and the defense to match their hype, and with Arch Manning now at the center of their offense, the spotlight quadruples. Manning’s ability to use both his arm and his legs will contrast sharply with Sayin, who’s far more pocket reliant. That sets up a situation where Ohio State is inviting every comparison between the nation’s most hyped young quarterbacks.

Chris Fallica framed the looming clash on See Ball Get Ball. He said, “I think that the Texas defense could be the best individual unit in the country, and I can’t wait to get to Columbus next week for that game. I think that’s going to be a low-scoring, defense-dominating game, 14–9 in the late third quarter.” He’s not exaggerating. Texas has a front seven loaded with future draft picks and a secondary that has erased a lot of wideouts. If Sayin is forced into obvious passing downs, Fallica’s prediction of a grinding defensive struggle shifts heavily in favor of a unit built to expose freshmen growing pains.

David Pollack added his own Texas perspective, “We act like Sark’s not great at what he does. He knows how to move the football… with Arch in that offense, it’s hard not to be a great player. He’s that good to me.” What Pollack’s underscoring is that Texas also has a schematic advantage. Meanwhile, Ohio State’s questions are glaring. As Fallica noted, “With Julian Sayin…it’s a completely different offense, completely different quarterback than what we saw last year, and with a first-time play caller in Hartline who says he can spin it. But can they protect him?” Ohio State’s line was shaky until late last year, and unlike Devin Brown or Will Howard, Sayin doesn’t have the mobility to bail out collapsing pockets. Against a front like Texas’, protection is a necessity. And it will be the difference between staying in the game and being swallowed whole.

Ryan Day made the bold move to accelerate Sayin into the job, but it might cost Ohio State an early stumble. Julian Sayin has the tools, but starting a true freshman against a defense that looks NFL-ready is the kind of risk that can scar confidence as much as it builds it. Unless the Buckeyes’ offensive line is up for a major challenge, this opener might not be a launch point for Sayin. It could be the proof that he was asked to carry far more than he should have this early.

Julian Sayin QB1, but the weight is immense

After months of what head coach Ryan Day called “one of the most competitive quarterback battles in years,” Julian Sayin is now officially QB1 for Ohio State. The announcement was hardly shocking given the buzz around Sayin since spring, but it does carry an undeniable sense of gravity with Texas looming. Day admitted the decision came down to growth. He said, “You see, there was a lot of growth made; Julian had gotten stronger and bigger. He’s learned the offense and is playing faster.” That’s the classic coach-speak line, but the truth beneath it is that Sayin has, in fact, outpaced Lincoln Kienholz in consistency, even if both flashed potential. With Arch Manning now set to lead Texas, the parallels are striking. Two elite young quarterbacks, both carrying the burden of powerhouse programs, collide in Week 1.

Day’s decision also reflects a gamble, because Hartline, the first-time play caller charged with guiding Sayin, remains something of a mystery, at Ohio State at least. Brian Hartline’s coaching voice has grown louder in 2025, but the question of whether his uncertainty in handling in-game adjustments could manifest against an elite defense lingers. Day insisted the staff will need both quarterbacks at some point this season. He said, “He [Kienholz] knows in his heart he’s going to play this year… the team knows that we’re going to need him, and he knows.” That’s an insurance policy in words, but it’s also a subtle hedge. Day knows this might not be a one-quarterback story all year. Kienholz may yet find himself doing more than mop-up duty, especially if Sayin struggles behind a still-questioned offensive line.