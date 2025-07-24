Ryan Day Must Make Right Ohio State Call to Avoid Costly Mistake With Jeremiah Smith, Warns ESPN Analyst

Ryan Day’s Ohio State Buckeyes wrapped up the 2025 season with a solid 10-2 record. And proved once again why they are a powerhouse in college football. The season-ending highlight was a strong showing in the College Football Playoff National Championship, where they edged Notre Dame 34-23. That success story is all the more impressive given the backdrop of quarterback uncertainty that loomed over the entire campaign. Ohio State had to replace Will Howard, last year’s calm, efficient QB who led them to the title. And that left the door wide open for a spirited competition between Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz.

The day’s challenge was to find the QB who could consistently get the ball into the hands of trusted weapons like Jeremiah Smith. And then execute efficiently against tough defences. On the other hand, ESPN’s Rece Davis is ringing the alarm bells for the Ohio State football faithful this 2025 season. And tells us all to keep a very close eye on two intertwined storylines. In the recent episode of the College GameDay podcast, Davis issues a major heads-up, keeping in mind Jeremiah Smith’s capable playstyle.

You know, with Julian Sayin, who most people seem to think will win the job, Davis said. But then Lincoln Keane Holtz was very good in the spring pushed him. It seems that and staked his claim to have the opportunity. They have to have the quarterback function at a high level. Rece Davis highlights this as one of the most fascinating competitions to watch because the Buckeyes are counting on ownership and efficiency at QB to get the ball to their greatest weapon, Jeremiah Smith. He then adds, I went back and looked at Marvin Harrison Jr.’s game log, and there were a couple of games early. Even though he and Kyle McCord had that longstanding relationship in which they had a little trouble involving him, I remember the opener against Indiana.

In the opener against Indiana, Harrison had some bumps in the road adapting to the new quarterbacks. This highlights that even talented wideouts need time to sync up when the signal caller changes. Those early mismatches and timing issues are common in quarterback transitions. This reinforces why the Ohio State QB role demands not just a strong arm but leadership and precision timing to get the ball into the hands of stars like Harrison Jr. and Smith effectively. However, Davis also adds, “I’m not suggesting that’s going to necessarily be the case at Ohio State with Jeremiah Smith and a new quarterback. But it is something to at least keep an eye on. Because they have to be able to use arguably the best weapon in the sport and use it often now.”

Julian Sayin, a former five-star recruit who transferred from Alabama, has been the presumed successor thanks to his strong arm and quick release. However, his path is not free from rivalry — fellow contender Lincoln Kienholz is a homegrown talent. He made waves last spring, pushing Sayin hard and staking his claim for the starting job with some impressive moments in practice and the annual intrasquad scrimmage. Sayin’s confidence got a boost from a strong spring game performance. And he’s reportedly bulked up physically over the offseason. How, you ask? By hitting the weight room hard to prepare for the grind of the season, of course. Even Ryan Day said that the competition remains neck-and-neck as they head into fall camp.

And it’s quite important to do so, because Davis also warns about an SEC giant’s defense. The quarterback and utilizing that particular weapon efficiently. [And] especially early against what I think is going to be a really good Texas defense, is I think the most fascinating battle perhaps of all of them. Why is this QB-Smith connection so crucial? Smith isn’t just a great receiver; he’s a dynamic game-changer who demands special attention. Ohio State needs a quarterback who can consistently find himself in rhythm and exploit the opportunities defenders give him. The offense depends on someone who gets Smith the ball often and efficiently, especially against top-tier defenses, like Texas. They’re known for disrupting timing routes and forcing quarterbacks into hurried decisions.

Julian Sayin honors Will Howard’s leadership.

Julian Sayin’s arrival at Ohio State comes with both respect for the past and a strong message for the present QB competition within the Buckeyes’ locker room. Coming off a freshman year in which Will Howard led Ohio State to a national title. Sayin openly acknowledges the immense impact Howard had. “I think Will was such a great leader to learn from, and he was someone who was able to get the entire team around him, get the entire building to rally around him. So it’s important to see that and I have a lot of respect for Will, obviously,” Sayin told 247 Sports.

But Sayin also knows the stakes aren’t just about honoring what came before. They’re about proving himself here and now. With head coach Ryan Day emphasizing the need to develop the three in-house quarterbacks, Sayin sent a clear message to his rivals in the QB1 race. “We have a competitive room: me, Lincoln, Tavy [Tavien St. Clair], Eli [Brickhandler], and all the guys. It’s fun. You know, it’s competitive, but we have each other’s backs no matter what. It’s good to have a competitive room because it brings the best out of each other, but off the field, we have each other’s backs no matter what, we’re supportive of each other,” Sayin said.

The idea is that this competition will bring out the best in all of them. Pushing each to rise to the demands of leading a marquee program like Ohio State. Sayin knows he has to match or exceed Howard’s high bar. With 4,010 passing yards and 35 touchdowns. And as he vies to be the face of the team in 2025 and beyond, this puts a lot of pressure on him.