Ryan Day Names Ohio State WR With Zero Snaps As One Of The Biggest Threats for 2026

Ryan Day’s high praise of Devin McCuin has earned him national attention before he even steps on the gridiron. Rivals are taking notice, as he is already being talked about as one of the team’s most dangerous offensive weapons.

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McCuin, 21, committed to the Buckeyes in January via the transfer portal after three seasons at UTSA. He has not been seen in action yet, but has been widely regarded as an impact player for OSU since spring practice. Day’s recent comments show just how much faith the coaching staff is putting in him to revamp the passing game.

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“You saw him come in in the spring, do some good things,” Day, 47, said on September 1. “But in the summer, he’s taken off with his body and just the way he’s practiced. And I think a lot of the guys would tell you that he’s as good as we’ve had here.”

NEW: Ohio State WR Devin McCuin hasn't played a game for the Buckeyes yet. But Ryan Day is already comparing him to first-round receivers who've come through the program 👀READ: https://t.co/0LyhjTKH5Q pic.twitter.com/b8M2V5HwZu— Spencer Holbrook (@SpencerHolbrook) September 1, 2026

Day made his comments during his media availability. According to On3, he was originally asked about the wide receiver room’s depth. He kept his answer brief. However, when it came to the transfer from the UTSA Roadrunners, he spoke at length.

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The head coach has always had an eye for talent who let their work do the talking instead of making noise on social media. It is all the more true in McCuin’s case because the player’s personality falls on the quieter and more observant side. Much like his coach.

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“I remember watching the film of him, and he was against A&M, and he was just competing his tail off out there,” Day added about the multi-sport athlete. McCuin plays basketball and runs track.

Back in high school in Jacksonville, Texas, McCuin was an all-district pick who played both offense and defense. That work ethic carried into UTSA, where over three seasons he racked up 152 catches for 1,696 yards and 16 touchdowns. He brings real production, not just potential, into the Ohio State locker room.

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That experience makes him dangerous to opposing defenses. Defenses will spend all week trying to figure out how to double-team Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State’s superstar receiver and Heisman contender. That leaves McCuin in single coverage on the other side. Day expects him to win those one-on-one battles right away.

“Devin’s someone that solidified himself pretty quickly as someone that’s going to play a lot of football at starter level,” Day said. “That was important, and making sure we identified him in the portal as the right player, and so that was big.”

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Day’s praise has set high expectations for McCuin’s debut. The wide receiver is set for a debut against the Ball State Cardinals. As McCuin’s first duty is to take some of the pressure off Smith’s shoulders, Day has laid the ground for season openers.

Ryan Day shares how he wants the Buckeyes to move against Ball State

Ohio State opens 2026 against Ball State on September 5, a predicted easy win. Phil Harrison of the Buckeyes Wire predicts Day’s squad will breeze through with over 50 points. So, when he was asked what he expects the team to play, Day said he expects no missteps from the team.

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“In this game, the first thing is you want to play clean,” Day said yesterday. “We can control everything that happens before the snap…procedural things, alignments, communication. Then we have to play with great fundamentals. Take care of the football, then be smart post-snap. No disciplinary issues, no substitution issues. We are looking for a clean operation.”

For the Buckeyes, a clean victory in game one is a warm-up for their foes ahead: the Texas Longhorns. After their 14-7 loss last season at Columbus, the Longhorns are hungry to even things out. But Day is reminding everyone what this is all about: focusing on self.

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“That’s the first thing in game one you’re looking for,” he added. “Great teams don’t beat themselves. We need to establish that part. Establishing a certain identity of playing really hard, tough, and playing smart football, which is what we want to do here. It’s not really about our opponent.”

As for McCuin, everyone, including Day, is anticipating his debut: “Really excited about seeing him play.”