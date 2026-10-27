Ryan Day Offers Positive Update on Injured Ohio State Players

Ryan Day’s Ohio State finally has some good injury news, but apparently a healthy roster means little when nobody knows who’s running the offense. With USC waiting on Halloween, the Buckeyes can’t afford another mess. Day spent Monday’s Buckeye Roundtable discussing reinforcements on both sides of the ball, yet conveniently left out one crucial detail: who’s actually starting at quarterback?

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At least the offensive line is finally showing signs of recovery. Day described having a “full arsenal of guys up front,” with the unit expected to practice together for an entire week, according to Bill Landis.

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Injuries and illnesses have repeatedly disrupted the unit, forcing constant reshuffling and hurting the offense’s rhythm against Maryland and Indiana. The bye week finally gave the linemen an opportunity to recover, but Day still has decisions to make.

The biggest boost could come from Austin Siereveld, who missed Ohio State’s last two games due to illness. His expected return gives Day and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith two options: start Siereveld at right tackle with Gabe VanSickle at right guard, or move Siereveld inside and put Phillip Daniels at tackle.

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Day had already indicated before the Indiana game that Siereveld likely would have played tackle if available. Now, the Buckeyes have flexibility, but little room for another failed experiment. With an inexperienced quarterback preparing for his first career start, the offensive line can’t afford to become another liability.

“We’re going to lean on them more to be the guys who lead this team,” Day said. “You got a young quarterback right there, I mean, they’re going to be looking at him, but he’s going to be looking at them. And I got to give them credit already, they’re already building up the confidence of our young quarterbacks.”

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And the offensive line isn’t the only unit getting reinforcements. Edge rusher Kenyatta Jackson Jr., defensive tackle John Walker, and defensive back Jay Timmons suffered injuries during Ohio State’s win over Indiana. Day expects the majority of his injured defenders to return against USC, although he couldn’t guarantee everyone would be available.

Ohio State’s first official injury report arrives Wednesday at 8 p.m., offering a clearer picture before the Buckeyes face Lincoln Riley’s offense. Until then, the defensive reinforcements remain promising rather than guaranteed.

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The injury news isn’t entirely positive, either. Running back Ja’Kobi Jackson remains sidelined after undergoing surgery for a Lisfranc injury. He hopes to return before the regular season ends, but USC is off the table.

So, while the Buckeyes are finally rebuilding their depth, the biggest problem remains untouched. Day might have more healthy players at his disposal, but he still hasn’t publicly revealed who will lead them on offense.

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Ryan Day Refuses to Reveal Ohio State’s Starting QB Ahead of USC Showdown

Julian Sayin’s elbow injury against Indiana has left Ohio State facing its biggest test yet. The starting quarterback is out indefinitely, forcing Day to choose between Luke Fahey and Tavien St. Clair with the Buckeyes’ championship ambitions hanging in the balance.

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Both quarterbacks received valuable practice reps during the bye week, but Day offered no indication of who holds the advantage. When asked specifically about Fahey, he discussed both players rather than identifying a frontrunner.

“I feel like this past week was a good opportunity for both he and Tavien to get work,” Day said. “I feel like both guys have embraced it. I think it’s different when you’re getting reps with the ones as opposed to the twos and threes. And time will tell, but there’s been a lot of energy in practice. I think the guys are up for the challenge and are excited to go play USC.”

However, the competition didn’t begin on equal footing. Fahey was the quarterback Day trusted to replace Sayin against Indiana, giving him an advantage on the existing depth chart. St. Clair, meanwhile, arrived with five-star expectations and a reputation for arm strength.

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But recruiting rankings won’t win games against USC. Day needs someone who can handle pressure, protect the football, and keep the offense moving. And with neither quarterback having made a college start, choosing the wrong one could prove costly.

That raises another uncomfortable question: what if Day decides to use both?

Fahey brings athleticism, while St. Clair offers arm strength. A rotation could exploit their different abilities, but it could just as easily destroy any offensive rhythm before it develops. USC isn’t the place for reckless experimentation, especially with Ohio State’s championship hopes on the line. For now, Day hasn’t publicly indicated that a rotation is under consideration.

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Still, his refusal to announce a starter could work in Ohio State’s favor. Without knowing which quarterback will take the field, Lincoln Riley’s staff must account for two inexperienced players with different skill sets.

But keeping USC guessing is one thing. Beating the Trojans is another. Ohio State may finally have a healthier offensive line and defensive reinforcements, but none of that guarantees a functioning offense.

Day has two unproven quarterbacks and one massive decision to make. If he gets it wrong, all those injury boosts could end up meaning nothing.