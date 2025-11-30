Ryan Day & Ohio State Encounter Pain & Flight Troubles After Scary Weather

After six years of frustration, Ryan Day’s OSU finally ended its drought against Michigan. But the battle didn’t end with the final whistle in Ann Arbor. A much longer, more frustrating fight against Mother Nature was just beginning on the tarmac.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now, after a 27-9 win over the Wolverines and an undefeated 12-0 season, Ryan Day and the Buckeyes are dealing with travel problems caused by the snowstorm in Michigan. It was yet another challenge for the Buckeyes, and one they ultimately overcame.

“After a lengthy flight delay due to snow in Michigan, the Ohio State football team arrived back in Columbus at 11:01 p.m.,” reported OSU’s deputy editor

Dan Hope.

ADVERTISEMENT

While a flight from Willow Run to Columbus typically takes about 58 minutes under light traffic conditions, you could call this delay a “pain.” Their flight took off two hours and 33 minutes late.

While it was well over triple the usual duration, it indicates the patience of OSU players and staff. CFB reporter Kyle Rowland noted it in his update before 7:33 p.m., writing, “Ohio State still hasn’t taken off from Willow Run because of the snowstorm hitting the Midwest.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Even before kickoff, Mother Nature was throwing a curveball at Ryan Day’s OSU. While forecasts had promised snow showers throughout the game, gradually picking up as the clock ticked down, the flakes weren’t expected to stick to the field. But the wind could rattle passes for both teams, according to the Weather Channel.

Winds gusting 23 mph made the 8-10 mph breeze bite even harder, driving the ‘feels like’ 30-degree temperature down to a frigid 22 degrees, as per the forecast. But cold weather shouldn’t bother OSU, as they practice outside almost every week. That’s probably why, despite the harsh weather, they didn’t flinch and secured a decisive victory over Michigan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Still, facing bad weather is not out of the norm for OSU this season. Remember, the worst weather they had to deal with was in the 2nd quarter against UCLA when it briefly rained. Despite that, they managed a 48-10 rout of UCLA.

Ryan Day finally ends the streak

Ohio State walked into Ann Arbor carrying the weight of every headline about Ryan Day’s “Michigan problem.” For a moment in the first quarter, it looked like the script was about to repeat. While Michigan opened with a field goal, Julian Sayin threw an early interception. Following that, OSU fans everywhere muttered the same dreaded phrase, “Here we go again.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But OSU’s defense responded immediately, forcing another field goal and flipping the momentum back. From there, freshman Bo Jackson powered the offense, and OSU’s O-line didn’t allow a single sack. While Jeremiah Smith ripped off the play of the day with a filthy double move on 4th-and-5, Brandon Inniss walked into the end zone before halftime.

Then, while Sayin managed 19 of 26 for 233 yards, Carnell Tate hauled in a 50-yard bomb early in the second half. “We got punched early,” said Sayin. “But we punched back harder.”

Defensively, Kenyatta Jackson dominated the line, while Sonny Styles and Arvell Reese cleaned up everything underneath, and Caleb Downs controlled the back end.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everyone did their job. That’s our identity,” stated Downs.

By the end, Michigan looked out of answers. Now, the Buckeyes turn the page and face the Hoosiers this weekend. The battle of the undefeated teams for the Big Ten crown.