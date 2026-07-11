Ryan Day & Ohio State Face Major ACC Threat in Pursuit of Nation’s No. 1 CB

Ohio State always means business in recruiting. Right from its WR-U reputation to the dominant NFL pipeline, recruits rarely overlook Ryan Day’s team when making a decision. Despite that, OSU has lost players like Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, though it has gained more than it has lost. But this time, an ACC team is gaining an edge in recruiting a top 2028 CB over Ryan Day.

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“People are saying that A’mir Sears is the best high school football player to come out of South Florida since Jeremiah Smith,” Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong said on June 9. “And the Miami Hurricanes are trending heavy early on the Rivals prediction machine, including my forecast. They’re setting the pace for his recruitment, which included visiting some of the big recruiting events that they had in the spring.”

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Sears has quickly become one of the most heavily recruited players in America. The 6-foot-1, 160-pound defensive back from Pembroke Pines, Florida, has attracted offers from Miami, Ohio State, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, Florida State, Florida, Auburn, and several other national powers. Every major program has tried to build a relationship with Sears. Miami has hosted him on multiple occasions for spring recruiting events and unofficial visits.

Georgia and LSU have stayed involved because of their history of producing NFL defensive backs. Texas A&M has pushed hard as another SEC contender. As for Ohio State, it has made Sears a top priority despite the distance.

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Ohio State moved early with an offer and has stayed in constant communication, pointing to recent NFL success stories like Davison Igbinosun and Caleb Downs as proof of their pipeline. Most importantly, Ryan Day is hoping to rope him in through fellow South Florida star Jeremiah Smith.

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“It really means a lot to have a prestigious college with the consistent success they have,” Sears said about Ohio State to The Silver Bulletin. “What stands out most to me is that they allow freshmen to play early if you understand the playbook and can play. For example, a player from out of South FL, like myself, Jeremiah Smith (JJ). He is someone I look up to, and he is playing as a true freshman at an elite level.”

Ohio State has also emphasized its ability to compete for national championships every season, develop elite defensive talent, and prepare players for the first round of the NFL Draft. The Buckeyes know winning another battle in Florida could shape their future secondary. Sears has already shown real interest in Ohio State. While Miami has hosted him the most, the Buckeyes earned an important campus visit last year in November.

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A’mir Sears opens up about his final commitment timeline

Sears’ talent speaks for itself. He is ranked as the No. 1 cornerback and the No. 2 overall player nationally by Rivals. He is not just a lockdown defender. Last season, Sears produced 61 tackles, three interceptions, and 11 pass breakups while adding 42 catches, 942 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns at WR. That two-way production explains why nearly every recruiting powerhouse wants him.

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“I’m just grateful and blessed to have all my offers,” Sears said about his final commitment timeline last year. “I would have to talk things over with my parents. As we decide what school is in the best interest of me. Which will be in the near future.” Miami, meanwhile, holds several advantages that no out-of-state program can match.

Sears lives a short drive from Coral Gables, allowing his family to watch him play, and the Hurricanes have welcomed him to campus multiple times to build rapport with Mario Cristobal’s staff. Staying close to home also means remaining connected to South Florida, one of the richest regions for football talent in the country. That hometown pull has become one of Miami’s biggest recruiting weapons.