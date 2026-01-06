Ryan Day, Ohio State Sensationally Land New DL From Under the Noses of FSU

Ryan Day’s Ohio State had a big win after their disappointing exit from the playoffs. The four-star defensive lineman, who was reportedly close to committing to Mike Norvell’s FSU, is now Buckeye-bound through the transfer portal.

According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett report, UCF transfer DL John Walker has committed to Ohio State after spending the past three years with the Knights. Walker appeared in two seasons for the Knights and hauled 59 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and two pass deflections. And currently, he has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Walker is a four-star prospect from Kissimmee High School in Osceola, Florida. He is the 24th overall recruit in the state of Florida and was the 13th-best DL of the 2023 class. During his high school career, he earned all-state recognition during his junior campaign for totaling 77 tackles and 13 sacks, leading the school to a 9-3 season and to the second round of Florida’s 8A playoffs. He finishes his high school football career with 175 tackles, 41 for loss, and 31 sacks.

His notable high school run and the four-star grade earned him 35 offers from top schools across the country, including Ohio State. The Buckeyes offered him very early in his high school career in November 2020. He also had an official visit to Columbus before announcing his commitment to the UCF Knights in 2022.

This is a developing story…