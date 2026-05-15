Ryan Day on High Alert as Former Assistant Attempts to Lure Ohio State QB Commit

Four-star QB Brady Edmunds chose Ohio State early in his recruitment over a year ago. However, the ‘hard’ commitment status has been facing Big Ten challengers as the 2027 QB keeps his options open. But UCLA isn’t the only program trying to lure Ryan Day’s only QB commit in the class. Now, a former Ohio State OC is also making moves.

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“Always great to see Coach Kelly! Appreciate you showing love and taking the time to come see me! 🟣😼” wrote Edmunds on X this Thursday, sharing a picture of him with Northwestern OC Chip Kelly, acknowledging his visit to the QB’s high school in California.

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It sparks intense speculation about a potential recruitment flip, considering Kelly’s familiarity with the QB. The former OSU OC was the primary coach who recruited Edmunds to the Buckeyes. But the Wildcats’ move is highly competitive, coming right after they landed Ryan Day’s son for the 2027 class. Despite holding a commitment from 3-star QB R.J. Day, Kelly and Northwestern are now actively fishing for a second elite QB.

The three-year starter for Huntington Beach racked up 8,637 passing yards and 92 TDs. He even received an invitation to compete in the 2026 Elite 11 Finals as one of just 20 QBs nationwide.

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However, flipping the 4-star 2027 QB’s commitment won’t be easy for Kelly because Edmunds chose OSU for his deep personal ties, coaching relationships, and the Buckeyes’ reputation. His grandfather is from Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, and they raised him as a die-hard Buckeye fan. In the sixth grade, Edmunds wrote down a list of career goals, which included committing to Ohio State. Beyond this, the QB realizes that Columbus is the best place for his development.

OSU’s consistent history of developing QBs who have been drafted into the NFL, specifically C.J. Stroud and Justin Fields, stands out to Edmunds. Then the QB stated that playing alongside Ohio State’s top-tier WR corps is a “quarterback’s dream.”

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And there’s more hope for Ryan Day, as the QB has a pivotal meeting scheduled with OSU on May 20. It will help to get clarification about his future with the Buckeyes. But RJ Day’s commitment wasn’t a recruiting flip; even the 3-star QB had proper reasons to choose the Wildcats.

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Why did Ryan Day’s son choose Northwestern?

RJ wanted to make a name for himself rather than just being “someone’s son.” In addition, familiarity plays a huge role here. Northwestern’s OC, Chip Kelly, has a long-standing relationship with the Day family, as he recruited and coached Ryan Day when he was a star QB at New Hampshire. Now, Kelly will coach RJ, and that’s a big thing.

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“I committed to Northwestern because of the mix of academics and high-level football. The campus is gorgeous. You can really tell they are invested in football, and they have big plans for the future,” said RJ Day.

“I want to help make an impact there and be a part of the plans that they have. Coach Kelly coached my dad in college, and that’s really special to me. I knew during my official visit, and I told them during it. The spring has been crazy, but I’m happy to finally be at a decision.”

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As OSU didn’t offer RJ Day, his move will not affect the Buckeyes. But now, if Edmunds flips his commitment, it could be a huge setback for Ryan Day.