Ryan Day on High Alert as 4-Star Target Reveals OSU Future Hinges on Key Assistant’s Retention

Four-star defensive lineman Reinaldo Perez is keeping Ohio State at arm’s length as he evaluates his next move. As coaching futures around the sport remain uncertain, the Columbus native says his timeline depends on whether defensive line coach Larry Johnson remains with the Buckeyes.

“The position coach one – that conversation is always going to be a big thing for me,” Perez told 97.1 The Fan on December 18. “I’m just trying to weigh it out and see how that goes with them. But if they leave, I’d have to then kind of take a step back and think about it. Because they were the ones who recruited me in the beginning.”

The class of 2027 DL grew up a stone’s throw away from the Horseshoe. And ever since DL coach Larry Johnson made the official offer to him in June this year, he’s practically had one foot inside OSU’s doors.

Perez went to Ohio State camps with Johnson watching, just so he could get a nod from his dream school. It ultimately came for him in June this year. Now, Perez is under no pressure to narrow down his choices, having a whole year at hand. But Johnson’s career moves will cause the needle to deflect away from Columbus.

One of the most respected defensive line coaches in the sport, Johnson has developed multiple first-round NFL draft picks and remains a cornerstone of Ohio State’s defensive identity. But at 73 years old, retirement speculation has followed him for years. Those questions intensified after all four of his starting defensive linemen left for the NFL last season.

Now entering his 12th season at Ohio State, Johnson continues to coach at an elite level, but the reality of an eventual transition looms large, especially for younger recruits like Perez, who could see that change come before or during his college career.

Imago Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive line coach Larry Johnson motions from the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Ohio State lost 30-24.

Despite Ohio State’s strong pull, Perez isn’t locked in. Rated among the top prospects in Ohio, he holds offers from programs such as Florida, Michigan State, USC, and others. Florida, in particular, has already lined up a visit, and additional summer trips are planned.

If Johnson stays, OSU doesn’t have a reason to worry. But if the reputed coach decides to call it an end, the other players will jump at the new opportunity. That is what is happening to WRs leaving OSU after Brian Hartline moved to USF.

Interestingly, Ohio State has a saving grace in their fight for Reinaldo Perez: Ryan Day.

Ryan Day’s presence is also a factor in Reinaldo Perez’s commitment

It doesn’t seem like Day is going anywhere. He’s won Ohio State a National Championship and is on the run for a second one, with a Michigan win in tow. There’s no buzz around Day being lured by other jobs, especially in the NFL. That’s something that helps quell some of Reinaldo Perez’s worries.

“Knowing Ryan Day [is] going to be there without a doubt for probably a long time, that kind of lifts some weight,” he said. “But then again, like I said, anything can happen.”

Day is one of Ohio State’s winningest head coaches. His track record is a reason behind his popularity among high school prospects. That helps OSU get elite talents on board, and the cycle continues, benefitting both the program and the coach. But there is no doubt that other parties are on the lookout for Day as well. The minute the window opens up, they will try to lure Day away from the Columbus. The NFL could be a probable spot, given how much he’s already achieved in the collegiate level.

“I’ve just been hypothetically or theoretically thinking of all the different situations that could happen so that, I always have a second plan or a third plan, or a fourth plan. So, I’m always prepared for whatever situation is thrown at me,

Perez now has to make a gamble for his future. He can decide to stay home and play for an elite team, regardless of Johnson’s status. But as we have seen this season, where a coach ends up is going to affect the recruits of one program. It’s only logical for Perez to keep his options open, but Ohio State will be losing a star talent despite having a high chance of locking him down.