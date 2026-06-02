Ryan Day on High Alert as Ohio State QB Makes Candid Admission About His Future

Ohio State’s future quarterback room could be in jeopardy after its Class of 2027 signal-caller dropped another hint that he may be reconsidering his commitment to the Buckeyes. Huntington Beach quarterback commit Brady Edmunds has started thinking about flipping his commitment after the program made moves for other QBs recently.

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Having committed to the Buckeyes in 2024, Edmunds was confident about where he wanted to go. However, just recently it seemed like that stance has begun to change.

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“As of now, I don’t know, because I haven’t been shown it,” Edmunds said when asked what’d draw him away from Ohio State by 247 Sports. “That’s the hard part about it. I’ve just been so Ohio State all my life; it would be hard for another team to overturn it. But we’ll see.

“Ultimately, I don’t know where it’s going to go as of now. College football is changing day by day. Just being able to hold on to some of those (offers) until the final decision comes. But as of now, it’s Ohio State.”

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Imago Ohio State QB commit: Brady Edmunds

At the time of his commitment to Ohio, Edmunds was ecstatic to be a Buckeye. He was a sophomore and chose the Buckeyes over powerhouses like Michigan and even Texas.

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“I think with me committed to the national champs, my recruitment has obviously gone pretty dang well. My plans are to get out to OSU as much as possible and get this 2026 and 2027 recruiting class going. My commitment has been great. I am 1000% locked in and can’t wait to officially be a Buckeye,” he said in an interview with High School on SI.

One of the main reasons why Edmund has changed his mind about the move is the Buckeyes’ interest in QB, 4-star Nebraska commit Trae Taylor. It’s no secret that the Buckeyes have a strong QB room with Julian Sayin leading it for the next 2 years. With there already being competition, Edmunds is just being cautious about the move.

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Ryan Day has not yet commented on Edmunds’ confusion surrounding his commitment. However, he will be making efforts to ensure the QB comes to the Buckeyes to strengthen their roster.

This wasn’t the first time he suggested a departure. In May, he hinted at exploring opportunities with other schools; keeping the timeline in mind, it can be concerning for Ohio State Buckeyes fans.

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“I love Ohio State and can definitely still see myself there. I do think it’s smart to protect myself, though, and stay out in front of this,” said Edmunds while talking to Gregg Biggins of Rivals.

Although it isn’t clear what he wants to protect himself from, it might be to save his collegiate eligibility after the talks of proposals aimed at keeping eligibility at five years for every player. Edmunds won’t be able to take snaps for the Buckeyes until his third year.

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After Sayin, Tavien St. Clair will be holding the QB1 fort until the 2028 campaign if he decides to stay. Although the future of the QB remains on what the eligibility criteria would come off to be and if Ohio puts in the effort to keep his commitment. The frontrunner so far for the QB seems to be UCLA, and they are leaving no stone unturned.

UCLA is making a firm push for Brady Edmunds to flip

While the Buckeyes are looking into adding another QB to their roster, UCLA has yet to add even one QB to theirs. Brady has become their target since he hinted at looking at other programs. Bob Chesney, the HC of UCLA, put his fine men to work to poach the QB for their roster.

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Bruins offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy visited Edmunds with hopes of getting the in-state QB to play for them.

“Appreciate Coach_DKennedy for showing love and taking the time to come see me today! UCLAFootball #4sup, read the post by Edmunds on X.

As a junior for Huntington Beach, Edmunds threw for 2,724 yards and 32 touchdowns to just two interceptions across 11 games. He also rushed for four scores. Across his last three seasons, Edmunds has over 8,600 passing yards and 107 total touchdowns. Brady was also the first quarterback invited to this summer’s Elite 11 Finals.

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Edmunds certainly will be wanting to make the best decision for himself. While he committed to Ohio, if he is guaranteed a starting spot at UCLA, his mind might change. While he will get a good NIL deal in Ohio, the player seems like a competitor and would want to be on the field, which is another thing he will keep in mind before deciding his future.