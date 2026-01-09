Ryan Day on High Alert as Ohio State’s Fresh Offseason Update Spells Trouble

Head coach Ryan Day is still dealing with the consequences of Ohio State’s Cotton Bowl loss to Miami. And what followed has made it volatile. The aftershock came once the transfer portal window opened. From January 2 through January 16, the Buckeyes saw nearly two dozen players exit the program.

“Mass exodus,” CFBalerts posted on Instagram on January 8. “Ohio State has lost 23 players to the portal since it opened on January 2nd.”

That number is not insignificant for a program built on roster stability and elite depth, especially when compared to last year’s total of 15 departures. But there’s a factor that plays a role in this mass exodus.

With the NCAA eliminating the spring transfer window, players now have fewer decision points. Instead of testing the waters in spring practice and reassessing later, players must either bet on themselves immediately or leave early. That change has accelerated departures across the country, including in Columbus. Still, volume matters and Ohio State’s volume is high even by modern standards.

Among the 23 outgoing transfers, several names stand out for competitive and developmental reasons. RB James Peoples is gone. Backup QB Lincoln Kienholz is headed to Louisville. But the most concerning losses come at wide receiver, a position Ohio State has dominated nationally for nearly a decade under Brian Hartline. That dominance is now being tested.

Mylan Graham’s exit raised early red flags. A former 5-star prospect and the No. 12 WR in the 2024 class per the 247Sports Composite, he was expected to compete immediately for a starting role alongside Jeremiah Smith and Brandon Inniss. His ceiling was never in doubt but his decision signals a desire to be the focal point elsewhere rather than part of a rotation in Columbus.

Then came another blow. Freshman 5-star Quincy Porter entered the transfer portal this week. A New Jersey product ranked as the No. 4 WR in the 2025 class by 247Sports, he appeared in just three games last season. His limited usage was not a verdict on talent but a reflection of depth and circumstance. Internally, he was viewed as a major piece of Ohio State’s 2026 plans, especially with Carnell Tate expected to enter the NFL Draft this April.

Quincy Porter’s departure stunned much of the fanbase. With Tate leaving and Jeremiah Smith likely entering his final college season, he was seen as a future starter, if not a cornerstone. Instead, Ohio State now finds itself thinner at receiver than it has been in recent years, especially after also losing Bryson Rodgers to the portal. So what is Ryan Day doing about it?

Where do Ryan Day and Ohio State turn next

For years, Ohio State has not needed to shop for WRs in the transfer portal. Even before the trio exited, the Buckeyes were exploring veteran options to complement Jeremiah Smith and Brandon Inniss. Now, that search becomes urgent. Chris Henry, the No. 1 WR in the 2026 class, will arrive this spring, but counting on immediate impact from a true freshman carries obvious risk.

Ohio State has already been linked to Texas slot receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., who has 11 touchdowns over the past two seasons. A player of that profile would not just provide depth but real competition. Smith alone still makes this a dangerous unit, but pairing him with reliable experience could stabilize the room quickly. Ryan Day also brought in former UTSA WR Devin McCuin with one year of eligibility left. With 65 catches for 726 yards and eight TDs, he was one of the leading receivers in the American Conference.

While the offense reshuffles, Ryan Day did score a notable win on defense. According to ESPN insider Pete Thamel, Wisconsin LB Christian Alliegro committed to Ohio State after visiting both the Buckeyes and Texas. He is an experienced and productive LB with 124 career tackles, eight sacks, and 14 tackles for loss.

Ohio State still has reasons for optimism. Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith will return to lead the offense, and the Buckeyes continue to recruit at an elite level. They’ve brought in a total of five players including LS Dalton Riggs, TE Mason Williams, and DL John Walker. But the margin for error is thinner than usual. And how Ryan Day responds over the next few months will define whether this offseason becomes a temporary disruption or the start of something more serious.