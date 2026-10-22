Ryan Day & OSU All But Confirm Julian Sayin’s Replacement at QB Position

A quarterback injury can change the direction of a college football season in a matter of seconds. For Ohio State, that possibility became real during its 19–15 win over Indiana on October 17, when its starting quarterback went down with an injury to his throwing arm. With important Big Ten games still ahead, the Buckeyes now have to prepare for life without a player who has been central to their offense this season.

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The timing makes the situation even more important. Ohio State is entering its bye week before facing USC on October 31, giving the coaching staff time to evaluate its backup options. True freshman Luke Fahey stepped in against Indiana, while sophomore Tavien St. Clair remains in the picture. Head coach Ryan Day and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith have both discussed what they want to see from the two quarterbacks before making a final decision.

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“Although he struggled against Indiana, Ryan Day and Arthur Smith are confident in Luke Fahey’s potential to lead Ohio State’s offense going forward. Fahey has impressed Smith with his competitiveness, work ethic, ‘pro mindset’ and desire to be great,” Ohio State football beat writer at 11W, Dan Hope, posted on X on October 12.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Miami Vs Ohio State DEC 31 December 31, 2025 Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin 10 drops back for a pass during the 1st half of the NCAA Football game between Miami FL Hurricanes the and Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Matthew Lynch/CSM Credit Image: Matthew Lynch/Cal Media Arlington Tx US EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251231_zma_c04_141.jpg MatthewxLynchx, csmphotothree460288

Fahey got his opportunity late against Indiana after the starting quarterback left the game. It was a difficult situation for a true freshman, especially with Ohio State trying to protect a narrow lead. He completed neither of his two pass attempts and was called for intentional grounding, although he also showed his mobility by picking up eight yards on a scramble.

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The performance gave the coaching staff a brief look at Fahey under pressure, but Day has made it clear that the competition is not over. Speaking about the quarterbacks ahead of the bye week, he said Fahey had been ahead of St. Clair in practice over the previous month. Both players, however, are expected to receive plenty of reps before the staff settles on its starter.

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Day said the decision will come down to which quarterback gives Ohio State the best chance to win. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and quarterbacks coach Billy Fessler will also have input, with the staff aiming to make its choice next week.

Day also acknowledged that Fahey had a lot to process during his first extended moment in a high-pressure game.

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“Obviously, he was a little overwhelmed and drinking through a fire hose a little bit during that game. It’s a tough spot to be in as a true freshman in the fourth quarter like that,” Day said.

Despite the difficult introduction, Day has praised Fahey’s approach to the game, pointing to his work ethic, competitiveness and confidence. The freshman will now have more time on the practice field to show how he handles the opportunity.

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Arthur Smith likes Fahey’s approach to the position

Smith has also spoken positively about Fahey’s development. The offensive coordinator said the freshman understands the position and puts significant work into improving his game.

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“From the jump, what’s been impressive about him, I know he wasn’t a highly recruited guy, but he understands how to play the position. He puts a lot of work into it. I think he operates at a high level,” Smith said.

Smith has stressed that Ohio State will adjust its offense to suit whichever quarterback gets the job. The coaching staff is not expecting Fahey or St. Clair to play exactly like the injured starter. Instead, it will look at what each player does well and build a plan around those strengths.

Fahey arrived at Ohio State as a three-star recruit from California. This season, he has completed nine of 13 passes for 203 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Much of that work came in games where Ohio State had a comfortable lead, making his brief appearance against Indiana a different kind of test.

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St. Clair offers another option. He was a five-star recruit and brings a different physical profile at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds. He has completed five of seven passes for 52 yards, with one touchdown and one interception this season. Smith has pointed to St. Clair’s arm strength and ability to extend plays as qualities that could help the Buckeyes.

The bigger question remains how long Ohio State will be without its starting quarterback. Sayin left the Indiana game in the fourth quarter and later returned to the sideline with his arm in a sling. Day has since described him as out indefinitely, leaving open the possibility that he could miss the rest of the regular season or even the postseason. The team has not publicly confirmed a more specific diagnosis.

Before the injury, Sayin had thrown for 1,772 yards, 17 touchdowns and two interceptions. His production has helped Ohio State reach a 6–1 record and a 4–0 mark in Big Ten play, putting the No. 3-ranked Buckeyes in position to remain part of the national title conversation.

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The schedule ahead offers little room for the team to take its time adjusting. After the USC game, Ohio State faces Oregon, Northwestern, Nebraska and Michigan in consecutive weeks. The bye gives the coaching staff a valuable window to prepare the next quarterback, but the competition will need to translate into results once the games resume.

Ohio State has dealt with quarterback changes before, including its run to the 2014 national championship after injuries forced the team to turn to multiple quarterbacks. That history does not determine what happens this season, but it shows why preparation at the position matters.

For now, Fahey and St. Clair will share the work as the Buckeyes prepare for USC. Day has not officially named the starter, but his comments and Smith’s praise have made Fahey a clear part of the conversation. The decision will come after the coaching staff sees how both quarterbacks perform during the bye week, with Ohio State preparing for the possibility that Sayin’s absence could last well beyond its next game.