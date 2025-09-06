Ryan Day & OSU Earn Something That Hasn’t Been Seen in Last 2000 FBS College Football Games

No points on the board yet, but Ohio State has already set a historic benchmark. For the first time in program history, the defending national champions enter a game as jaw-dropping 55.5-point favorites. This also marks the largest in college football since LSU opened at 56.5 points against Gambling in 2023. A game they won 72-10. Can Ryan Day take it even further and set a new standard for dominance?

Oddsmakers are projecting something close to a 59-3 final score, but the margin may depend less on Gambling’s fight and more on how long Day keeps the starters in. Since taking over at Ohio State, Day’s squad has hit 60 or more points six times, including a 76-5 demolition of Miami (Ohio) in 2019.

Against FCS matchups, the Buckeyes have been ruthless, just look back to 2013, when Florida A&M was handed a 76-0 loss. If anything, Grambling State is walking right into the snake pit, and they can do nothing about it. Ryan Day and Co. sit at the top of the college football mountain. With that win over Texas and proving that even without Jim Knowles, the Bucks defense, with Caleb Downs as the anchor, can decimate any “supposed” Heisman finalist, Ryan Day and the Buckeyes are out on a hunt, and the next target on their list? Well, Vegas knows what’s about to go down.

The projections from Columbus insiders? Brutal. Andy Anders sees a 63-0 Buckeye win, calling this a tune-up game to unleash the passing attack. Chase Brown pegs it 69-0, joking that the halftime band might be the most suspenseful part of the day. Across the board, the sentiment is unanimous: this is highly one-sided, and the game won’t be close.

Right now, Tigers HC Mickey Joseph knows his boys cannot do much. He already confessed that there is zero debate on which program has better resources. However, what did make us raise our eyebrows was Joseph being too honest. “We all know why we’re playing the game,” the HC had said.

Grambling State is walking into this beat-down willingly for the $1 million paycheck. Now, if you didn’t know, OSU is supposed to hand out the payment as a form of compensation to a “less resourced” program taking a road trip to the place where the big dogs live. All of this just keeps on fueling Ryan Day’s run towards becoming one of the best coaches at the FBS level.

Ryan Day is on track for another historic season

“He’s just one of these coaches that just gets freaked out… I literally don’t think he can handle the heat.” We, and most probably, a lot of Bucks fans, love revisiting Paul Finebaum and his takes. They can be outlandish sometimes, but for the fans? Proving him wrong just feels like bliss. So, we won’t be surprised to see if OSU fans are on Cloud 9 after the latest Ryan Day coaching success reveal.

Ever since Day got the keys to the kingdom, the Bucks have been on a roll. 71 wins with only 10 losses on the resume. This is a massive feat. More so when you realize Day’s win-rate is standing at 87.7%.

The Bucks HC is 2nd on the list of coaches with the best winning records. Knute Rockne, Fighting Irish HC, still leads the charge with 88.1%. However, this 2025 season could see Day finally climbing to the No.1 spot. The boys have already got the season opener win, and now they just have to march over Grambling State, Ohio, Washington, and Minnesota. Of course, we’ll see how it all shakes out by season’s end, but for now, the Buckeyes are rolling.