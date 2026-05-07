Ryan Day, OSU Push for Rival QB Commit Amid Brady Edmunds Uncertainty

Of their 11 commits in the 2027 recruiting class, Ohio State has Brady Edmunds as the only quarterback commit. However, even his hard commitment now looks less secure, with programs jumping in to flip him. But the Buckeyes are not playing the waiting game. Ryan Day and his staff are trying to flip a Big Ten rival’s top QB commit.

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As per a report by Rivals‘ Allen Trieu, the Buckeyes are now pushing for Nebraska’s four-star quarterback commit Trae Taylor. The No. 4 quarterback in the 2027 class committed to Nebraska in May 2025. According to Trieu, the Ohio State coaching staff, including QB coach Billy Fessler, visited Taylor’s high school to see him. More importantly, the QB has also spoken to Ryan Day.

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However, the pursuit is already facing roadblocks. J.R. Taylor, Trae’s father, told Rivals that his son won’t be taking any other visits. The family even told the Huskers about Ohio State’s visit.

Last season, Taylor completed 81.7% of his passes for 3571 yards and scored 38 touchdowns with just three interceptions. He also ran 77 times for 633 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has earned comparisons with former Buckeye quarterback C.J. Stroud from 247′s Andrew Ivins.

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“Precision passer with a good feel for the position that has a chance to emerge as a trusted facilitator on Saturdays and then potentially Sunday,” Ivins noted.

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What also makes the flip nearly impossible is how Taylor has carried himself since his commitment to the Huskers. To prove his commitment was more than just a verbal agreement but a heartfelt one, he made a decision to move from his high school, Carmel Catholic, in Mundelein, Illinois, to continue his education in Lincoln. Months ago, he made a social media post to express his loyalty to Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers.

“Miami was down until they weren’t. Michigan was down until they weren’t. Indiana didn’t really even have a football program until they did. No one can tell me we can’t get @HuskerFootball back. These people behind me deserve to see us bring Husker football back. Just keep working #GBR.”

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The QB commit has also been a ‘peer recruiter’ for Matt Rhule. Last year, he targeted five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson and even had him on his podcast. His equation with 4-star wide receiver commit Tay Ellis has already been reported. Moreover, Taylor is also to bring Albert Simien and Jailen Hill to Lincoln.

For Ohio State, though, Taylor could have been a perfect second QB commit in their 2027 class. But doubts regarding Edmunds’ commitment has complicated the matters. The California native has been on the radar of Bob Chesney and the UCLA Bruins and has visited the campus recently, as it is near his home.

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Edmunds has been committed to the Buckeyes since 2024. Undoubtedly, two years is such a long time to hold down a commitment.

Brady Edmunds selected for Elite 11 Finals

Brady Edmunds, who remains committed to the Buckeyes, has been selected for the Elite 11 Finals, which is scheduled to be held on May 29 in Los Angeles. Elite 11 is regarded as the nation’s premier quarterback competition, where high school seniors are selected to compete and participate in the event. Edmunds was picked as one of 20 quarterbacks for this year’s event.

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Last season, Edmunds led Huntington Beach to an 8-3 record, throwing for 2,724 yards, 32 touchdowns, and two interceptions. Over his three seasons as QB1 in high school, Edmunds threw for 8,377 yards and 92 touchdowns.

With Edmunds’ selection, it makes the 11th time a quarterback who signed with the Buckeyes out of high school has completed.